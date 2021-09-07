LG announces foldable display coating that is as hard as glass, reduces creasing
LG Chem, which is South Korea's biggest chemical company, has announced a new type of folding display technology, which should improve foldable phones massively. Even though LG is out of the smartphone business it continues to develop for its customers. The company’s new folding technology can fold both inward and outward, making it very versatile. LG Chem says there is no plastic in this new type of display coating. This means current manufacturers will be able to straight away cover their foldable displays without the need for major redesigns.www.phonearena.com
