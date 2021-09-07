The Luxury Picnics of Your Dreams Have Arrived on the SouthCoast

The first half of September is what I like to think of as the “sweet spot,” when late summer sun meets the faintly crisp air of early fall and the produce is both majestic and abundant. From fruits and vegetables to herbs and edible fungi, the variety in this magic moment is second to none, with something truly for everyone. In my opinion, there is no better time to eat locally. I may have done a little happy dance last week when I discovered concord grapes at A.B. Orchards (5766-5768 White Oak Road, Paradise), plump and floral. By the time you read this, I'll have transformed them into jelly.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO