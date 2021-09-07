CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Luxury Picnics of Your Dreams Have Arrived on the SouthCoast

By Kristen Pacheco
 7 days ago
We all know the trends travel west to east and sometimes what’s been all the rage in California will eventually hit our shores a few years later. That’s what’s currently happening in the luxury picnic arena. This concept – a pop-up picnic, as some may call it – is essentially what happens when a very detail-oriented event planner packs up their ideas into a wicker basket and creates the dreamiest picnic you can imagine.

