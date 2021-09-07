Microsoft Flight Simulator's World Update VI is available now

Microsoft Flight Simulator's latest World Update is available now for free, with updates for Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The update brings "new aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps, and 3D cities," such as Frankfurt and Wuppertal in Germany and Vienna in Austria. Microsoft Flight Simulator is also getting 100 hand-crafted points of interest, as well as new airports, including Lübeck, Stuttgart, and St. Gallen. Along with all this, we're also getting "new discovery flights, fresh landing challenges, and bush trips that showcase this beautiful region of our planet."