September 11th Remembrance

Please join the City of Temecula on Saturday, September 11, 2021 to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of September 11th as we remember and honor those we lost. The ceremony will be held at the Temecula Duck Pond (located on the corner of Rancho California and Ynez Roads) at 4:00pm. Mayor Edwards along with other City leaders will be present at this memorial. All guests are invited to leave a message in our Keepsake Journal and take a quiet moment of reflection followed by refreshments and light music provided by the Spirit of Great Oak.