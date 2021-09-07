CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, KY

New Sonic TV Spot Features Hartford Natives

By Erin Grant
WBKR
WBKR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In recent months, Sonic restaurant has been using everyday folks in their TV commercials to advertise new menu items. In other words, have them ad-lib and describe the item or just debate, chit chat, and whatnot. Imagine my surprise when I learned two people I've known a long time would be starring in the newest Sonic ad.

wbkr.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBKR

Freeform TV Full Schedule Of 31 Nights of Halloween (VIDEO)

It's one of the most for sure signs that Fall is coming when Freeform releases their 31 Nights of Halloween. Since I was as young as I can remember and able to access cable I have been setting a VCR, a DVR, or whatever reminder I could so I could watch all my favorites leading up to Halloween.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Important Courtesy Rules to Follow When the Owensboro Greenbelt Is Really Busy

Sunday morning, I got up really early and decided to go biking on the Greenbelt. It was pretty cool outside, so I got my earbuds, set my phone to my favorite 80s station and knocked down about 25 miles to the sounds of Berlin, Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam, Tina Turner, Van Halen and more. Not kidding. I got on the Greenbelt over at Shifley Park and rode all the way to Lake Forest on Hwy 54 and back. I love every single mile and minute of the ride. It was THE most relaxing thing I did last week.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Beers & Brats Party! Furst Wurst Brat-N-Beer-Lympics Coming to Owensboro

The beer, the bratwurst, the music, there's no party like a party packed with fun at the RiverPark Center in Owensboro. Here's everything you need to know before you go. There are so many different types of brats from around the world and I like them all. Add, beer and I'm there! I'm a mix of German and Irish so this shouldn't be a surprise. I like to eat my Kielbasa on a bun and in a variety of dishes like scalloped potatoes, soup, mac & cheese, or chili. It really can add something spicy and delicious to many meals. Brats cooked on the grill are a staple for any backyard party that I throw. Many of my friends like to add cheese, onions, or mustard, but only ketchup for me. Italian sausage is a must on pizza and spaghetti too. The spicier the sausage the better! Which is your favorite and how do you like your sausage cooked?
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

It’s National Bald Is Beautiful Day & We Are Celebrating (GALLERY)

Yes, you read that right! It's National Bald is Beautiful Day and we want to celebrate all those gorgeous heads that don't have hair on them. REALLY!. Angel here and there is literally a National Day for everything. I have been celebrating Bald being beautiful for about 5 years now. My husband, Joe, actually had hair when we met (cue the wisecracks) and about two years in he said to heck with it and shaved it off. He had a few male friends who had made the switch from having a few little strays on top and trying to work with them to just giving in to what was and got out the razor.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Wayland, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
WBKR

How To Live Your Best Life At ROMP 2021 In Owensboro

ROMP Fest 2021 returns to Yellowcreek Park after being canceled in 2020 and we have a survival guide so you can make the most out of the weekend. First and foremost you MUST have the following to participate in ROMP this year;. • Proof of COVID Vaccination. • Proof of...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Did You Know There’s A Kentucky Farm W/Ziplines & It’s Own Skybridge?

Most people think of Gatlinburg or Red River Gorge when they hear "sky bridge" right? Well, we found a Kentucky farm that has one of its own and ziplines too!. Heavenly Haven Farm & Ziplines is located in Columbia, Kentucky about two and half hours from Owensboro. The farm features tons to do in the fall and they just opened for the season.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Wrestling fans! The Ford Center in Evansville shared some BIG news over the weekend. WWE's Friday Night Smackdown is coming to town this Fall. November 5th to be exact. Here's a look at the official announcement made by the Ford Center on social media.

Tickets for WWE's Friday Night Smackdown will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, September 17th. Those tickets will start at just $20. While we don't yet know the full lineup for the Evansville date, we do know that Bianca Belair will be in the ring. Wednesday morning, she's going to join Angel and me here on the WBKR morning show to chat about the big Friday Night Smackdown at the Ford Center.
WWE
WBKR

George Strait Coming to the Ford Center in Evansville November 7

We've been fortunate to get a good run of country shows in the Tri-State as things started to open back up earlier this year. So far we've had Hank Williams Jr., Lady A, and Blake Shelton come to town, among others, and we still have Eric Church to look forward to on November 13th. Now, we have another one to get excited for as The King of Country is making his way to the Tri-State!
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic#Restaurants#Food Drink#New Sonic Tv#Ocms#Wku
WBKR

Where to Get a Pup Cup in Owensboro for Dogs Who Love Ice Cream

When I was in high school, my friend Amy had a dog named Daisy. I specifically remember that Daisy LOVED ice cream. Amy and her parents would routinely roll up in the drive-thru of local restaurants and get that dog her own ice cream cone or cup of ice cream. I also remember being curious how Daisy could eat that ice cream so fast and furiously without getting a brain freeze.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

EXCITING NEWS: Alfonso’s Taco Shop Coming To Owensboro (PHOTOS)

Exciting news for the Owensboro community. A brand-new Mexican restaurant is making its way to the south side of Frederica Street. Angel here and it's almost like deja vu. This time last year we were breaking news that Penguin Point was coming to the former Captain D's location next to Pizza Hut by the bypass.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

T & T Vendors Mall in Owensboro Celebrating One Year Anniversary In A Super Fun Way

T & T Vendor Mall opened their doors in the former Peddlers Mall location on HWY 60 here in Owensboro a year ago and they are celebrating in a super fun way. T & T Vendors Mall is behind McDonald's. The owners ventured over from Tell City where they have another vendor mall. Angel here and I'll admit the unknown is kind of scary when new people take over a place you have gotten comfortable with. They have done an excellent job getting new booth owners and a variety of items throughout. The mall is clean and well-organized and we love that we didn't have to go anywhere.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WBKR

Big Interactive Dinosaur Event Coming To Louisville POSTPONED (VIDEO)

The DINOSAURS are coming! They were supposed to be arriving in Louisville this weekend but there's been a change in their travel plans Here's what we know. Dino Stroll is the only tour event that allows families to walk thru and actually interact with the life-size and so real dinosaurs. Many of the dinosaurs tower over 25 feet tall and can be measured at up to 60 feet in length. During Dino Stroll, experience a transformation into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, throughout!
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

Steve of ‘Blue’s Clues’ Brings Back the Past With Heartfelt Message

I will just give you a fair warning, this is going to touch your heart and make you cry. Blue's Clues is actually turning 25 this week ... 25! To celebrate, Nick Jr. posted a video message to social media that literally has people crying ... including myself. To understand why so many are touched by the message, you need to go back to the beginning.
TV & VIDEOS
WBKR

HILARIOUS: A Potbelly Pig Gobbles Up Watermelon At Reid’s Orchard (VIDEO)

Reid's Orchard in Owensboro got a new potbelly pig over this year and she's made herself right at home. Including having no problem eating all the snacks she can get. Angel here and last Friday I had a remote broadcast out at Reid's and one of my favorite things to do while I'm there is feed the farms animals down in Reidland Play Area. Conveniently most days when I'm there it is while the kids are in school so I have the animals all to myself. Val and Katie always let me have different veggies or fruits from the farm to take down and feed them. On Friday they had leftover watermelon halves and told me I could take those and some apples to my furry farm friends.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

You Can Win Blake Shelton Tickets on the WBKR App [Contest]

Blake Shelton is bringing his 2021 Friends and Heroes Tour to the Ford Center in Evansville and, here at WBKR, we're giving you a last-minute chance to win tickets through the WBKR app. Blake Shelton is coming to the Ford Center in Evansville on Friday, September 10th, 2021 and we...
CELL PHONES
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy