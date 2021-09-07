Five years after launch, No Man’s Sky has swung to ‘mostly positive’ on Steam

No Man’s Sky broke an important review milestone on Steam by finally joining the ”Mostly Positive” list on the platform. We know that for many that should not be that big of a deal, but in this case, it can be seen as the utmost reflection of the work the game’s developers have put into the project after its messy, to not say chaotic release in August 2016. To reach the “Mostly Positive” status, a title must have more than 70% positive reviews. Right now, No Man’s Sky has a total of 163,193 reviews.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO