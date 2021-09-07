CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five years after launch, No Man’s Sky has swung to ‘mostly positive’ on Steam

Cover picture for the articleOpen-world space game No Man’s Sky has pulled off an incredible feat rarely seen in gaming: it has shifted its status from one meme to another, going from a symbol of hubris and over-optimistic marketing hype to becoming the go-to example of a game that has managed to re-earn players’ good will. ‘Pulling a No Man’s Sky’ is a real thing now, something we all hope happens when a game has a rocky start. This week, that phenomenon was unofficially marked by No Man’s Sky’s all-time Steam reviews ticking over to ‘mostly positive.’

