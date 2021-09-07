CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time To Return To Regular Screening

Cover picture for the article(NAPSI)—The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on lives in more ways than many realize. For example, it meant too many Americans neglected getting the regular health testing—particularly cancer screening—they should. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, an estimated 41% of U.S. adults reported forgoing medical care early...

Daily Herald

Cancer screening is at an all-time low

One in three Americans will get cancer in their lifetime. Regular cancer screening tests can improve and save your life. In fact, the early detection of breast cancer is critical to preventing mortality. It has helped to decrease the mortality due to breast cancer by an estimated 40% from 1989-2017. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer screening overall is at an all-time low. An estimated 22 million cancer screenings were missed between March and June 2020.
CANCER
osfhealthcare.org

What do the stages of cancer tell you?

When diagnosed with cancer, one of the first things a person asks is: How bad is it?. By this, the person is wanting to know the prognosis. To understand the prognosis, they need to know the stage of cancer at diagnosis. What it means. The stages of cancer indicate how...
CANCER
EatThis

The #1 Cause of "Deadly" Cancer, According to Science

Even though survival rates and treatment protocols have improved significantly, cancer still strikes fear in the hearts of many—particularly those cancers that, despite scientific advances, remain inordinately common and deadly. The good news: You can take steps to reduce your risk of the deadliest cancers, particularly avoiding the #1 preventable cause. Read on to discover the most important thing you can do right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
yale.edu

Doctors identify an eye cancer culprit

Researchers have identified a molecular mechanism that drives the progression of uveal melanoma (UM), an often lethal eye cancer in adults. The finding, published in the journal Nature Communications, may offer an opportunity to develop treatments to suppress earlier a lethal type of tumor that spreads to other parts of the body. It also represents a breakthrough in understanding cancer biology, linking two hallmarks of cancer — chromosomal instability (errors in chromosome segregation during cell division) and epigenetic alterations (changes in gene regulation) — that interact to advance disease progression.
CANCER
Citrus County Chronicle

Cancer & Blood Disease: New advance in bladder cancer

I saw a 67-year-old gentleman who noticed blood in his urine. He did not have a UTI, or urinary tract infection. He was referred to a urologist. He underwent cystoscopy (passing a lighted instrument in the bladder). It showed cancer of the bladder. Unfortunately, his cancer was involving muscle of the bladder.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Blood cancers: Hidden diseases with many treatments

When most people think about cancer, they tend to think of lumps and bumps, something visible they can see and touch. But with blood cancers, there are no immediate visible signs, just the effects of the cancer in the blood system. It may only be identified after a patient visits their doctor and describes symptoms like:
CANCER
Cape Gazette

A New Age for Colorectal Cancer Screenings

Many people shy away from colorectal cancer screenings because of what they’ve heard about others’ experiences. But testing methods and preparation for the most common type of screening — colonoscopy — have changed in recent years. Colorectal cancer screening recommendations also changed earlier this year. One of the most notable changes is that regular screenings should begin at age 45 instead of 50 for those at average risk of colorectal cancer. Bayhealth Gastroenterology Nurse Practitioner Tiffany Edwards, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, answers some common questions about the new screening guidelines.
CANCER
albuquerqueexpress.com

Limiting screen time after concussion shortens symptoms

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): A clinical trial of 125 young adults has shown that those who limited screen time for 48 hours immediately after suffering a concussion had a significantly shorter duration of symptoms than those who were permitted screen time. The findings of the study were published in...
MENTAL HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Lack of Regular Albuminuria Screening Leaves CKD Undetected

MONDAY, Sept. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Albuminuria testing is underutilized in people with hypertension or diabetes, according to a study published in the September issue of Hypertension. Jung-Im Shin, M.D., from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, and colleagues used data from 1,344,594 adults with...
BALTIMORE, MD
clearcreekcourant.com

Increasing Diversity In Cancer Clinical Trials

(NAPSI)—There’s good news, bad news and better news about combating cancer in America these days. The good news is there’s been an overall decline in U.S. cancer deaths since 1991. The bad news is not all patients have benefited equally from advances in prevention, early detection and precision medicine. One...
CANCER
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
PUBLIC HEALTH

