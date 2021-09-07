Alan Wake Remastered Launches on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC in Fall 2021
Remedy Entertainment has announced Alan Wake Remastered, a revamped version of its suspenseful action adventure title, coming to PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S this fall. Remedy creative director Sam Lake uniquely revealed it via an open letter to The Sudden Stop, a fan website that has been covering the studio’s projects for nearly a decade.www.escapistmagazine.com
