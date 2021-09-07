Alan Wake Remastered Launches on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC in Fall 2021

More than 11 years since its initial launch on the Xbox 360, Alan Wake is making its way to a new generation of gamers. Sam Lake, Remedy Entertainment’s Creative Director, confirmed that the rumored Alan Wake Remastered is indeed real and will be headed to both current and last-gen platforms later this Fall. Expect the game to launch on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox One X, as well as on the Epic Games Store on PC. The remaster is making its way to PC thanks to an exclusivity deal with Epic, so a Steam version is probably off the table. At least for now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO