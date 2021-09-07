CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Alan Wake Remastered Launches on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC in Fall 2021

By Michael Cripe
Escapist Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemedy Entertainment has announced Alan Wake Remastered, a revamped version of its suspenseful action adventure title, coming to PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S this fall. Remedy creative director Sam Lake uniquely revealed it via an open letter to The Sudden Stop, a fan website that has been covering the studio’s projects for nearly a decade.

www.escapistmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsbrig.com

Listings hint an ‘Alan Wake’ remaster is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X in October

Those longstanding murmurs of an Alan Wake revival might just have some merit. Well-known sleuth Wario64 has spotted Rakuten listings for an Alan Wake Remastered title that would launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on October 5th. The store pages say nothing about what’s new, but it’s safe to presume you’ll see resolution improvements and other upgrades you’d expect from the remaster of the 2010 psychological thriller.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Alan Wake Remastered Confirmed by Series Writer Sam Lake, Due This Fall

Remedy Entertainment's writer that brought Alan Wake and Alan Wake's American Nightmare has just confirmed that the development of the previously leaked Alan Wake Remastered is currently in its finishing stages. This announcement was made on the community website The Sudden Stop. The Remaster will be released on Xbox, PC (via Epic Games Store), and, for the first time ever, PlayStation. It will also include two expansions, The Signal and The Writer, but not American Nightmare.
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Alan Wake” Remastered Date Appears

A Taiwanese retail listing for a remaster of “Control” creators Remedy Entertainment’s psychological thriller cult classic game “Alan Wake” has indicated that the previously rumored title will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Epic Games Store on October 5th. Rumors of a...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Alan Wake Remastered Releasing Next Month on PC and Consoles

One of the best Xbox console exclusive games will soon be available on PlayStation. Remedy Entertainment’s critically acclaimed title, Alan Wake, is getting remastered. The remaster will release on October 5 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The PC version will only be available on Epic Game Store.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Lake
gamerevolution.com

Is Alan Wake Remastered coming to Steam?

Is there going to be an Alan Wake Remastered Steam release? There have long been rumors of a new remaster of Remedy’s classic Alan Wake, and now it has finally been revealed for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X — which is the first time Alan Wake has ever released on PlayStation consoles. As for the PC version, is Alan Wake Remastered an Epic Games Store exclusive — and if so, is it permanent or temporary?
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Alan Wake Remastered PC System Requirements Revealed

The remaster of the critically acclaimed Alan Wake is less than a month away. The game will launch on every major platform on October 5. Console owners will just have to purchase the game and enjoy it, whereas PC players still have to check the hardware of their machines. Check out the trailer released yesterday during the PS Showcase Event.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Alan Wake Remastered Gameplay Trailer Unleashed, Arrives in October

This past Tuesday, Remedy Entertainment announced Alan Wake Remastered for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Epic Games Store, and today, it received its gameplay trailer, release date, and price at the PlayStation Showcase. Alan Wake Remastered will launch on October 2, 2021 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99 physically and digitally, and Remedy is eager to remind everyone that this is the first time the game has appeared on a PlayStation platform.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#Xbox Pc#Remedy Entertainment#The Sudden Stop#The Signal#Epic Games Store#Sci Fi#Control
fictiontalk.com

Alan Wake Remastered Confirmed by Sam Lake, Will be Epic Games Store Exclusive on PC

More than 11 years since its initial launch on the Xbox 360, Alan Wake is making its way to a new generation of gamers. Sam Lake, Remedy Entertainment’s Creative Director, confirmed that the rumored Alan Wake Remastered is indeed real and will be headed to both current and last-gen platforms later this Fall. Expect the game to launch on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox One X, as well as on the Epic Games Store on PC. The remaster is making its way to PC thanks to an exclusivity deal with Epic, so a Steam version is probably off the table. At least for now.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Alan Wake Remastered screenshots show off Alan, Bright Falls

A handfull of new Alan Wake Remastered screenshots have been released by Remedy and show off Alan’s new character model alongside glimpses of Bright Falls. Remedy included the images as part of a larger fan pack that offers wallpapers for PCs and smartphones. You can access 4K images for your own use here.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
Escapist Magazine

Forspoken Story Trailer Introduces Characters Ahead of Spring 2022 PS5 Launch

Square Enix and Luminous Productions’ action fantasy epic, Forspoken, received a story introduction trailer and spring 2022 PlayStation 5 (PS5) release window during today’s PlayStation Showcase. The video primarily gives us a better look at Frey, the game’s excitable protagonist, and how she manages to get lost in a dangerous fantasy world.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Alan Wake Remastered Won't Include the Original's Product Placement

The upcoming video game Alan Wake Remastered -- set to launch on October 5th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC -- is notably making a bunch of improvements to the video game, but it also appears that the title will also cut a small amount of controversial content for the new version's release. More specifically, it has been confirmed that Alan Wake Remastered will no longer feature the product placement for the likes of Verizon and Energizer that was once prominently included.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Project EVE Is a Futuristic Bayonetta-Like Action Game Headed to PS5

The second game to take the spotlight during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase today was Project EVE, a high-octane post-apocalyptic action game from South Korean studio Shift Up with a trailer focused on gameplay. It shows off a series of battles against enemies both small and large in fast-paced melee action, reminiscent of Bayonetta.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Marvel’s Wolverine Announced for PS5 from Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games is an incredibly busy developer it seems. Not only is it developing the Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise exclusively for PlayStation, but today Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) and Insomniac Games announced Marvel’s Wolverine at the PlayStation Showcase. We have zero details on it as of yet, as the trailer only shows Wolverine with bloody knuckles at a bar, being goaded on by someone else who is about to get hurt really bad, likely. Insomniac is full of Wolverine fans, and here’s the tiny bit we know about the game so far:
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake Revealed for PlayStation 5

A PlayStation 5 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is officially happening, as revealed during the PlayStation Showcase. It is uncertain if the long-rumored remake is a PlayStation 5 exclusive based on the first teaser cinematic shown during today’s presentation, but it will be a full remake of the classic Western RPG that was originally created by BioWare. (Update: It is a “console exclusive on PlayStation 5 at launch,” meaning a timed console exclusive.) Coming from Aspyr Media in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, see the first Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Life is Strange: True Colors Review in 3 Minutes – A Must-Play for Series Fans

Life is Strange: True Colors is a narrative adventure game developed by Deck Nine and published by Square Enix. Meet Alex Chen, a woman in her early 20s who moves to Haven Springs, Colorado, to reunite with her estranged brother. Alex has a supernatural ability to absorb, manipulate, and experience others’ emotions. Though she sees this as a curse, her psychic power is used to spark friendships, help locals, and discover the shocking secrets that surround Haven Springs.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Release Date Set for March 2022, Gameplay Revealed

Gearbox Software and 2K have debuted a gameplay trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands during today’s PlayStation Showcase, along with a release date of March 25, 2022. In typical Borderlands fashion, the spinoff looks like it will have lots and lots of guns to use. However, the fantasy setting will be a more prominent part of the game, with those elements being incorporated into every outfit, weapons, and enemy. There also looks to be a strange top-down feature that sees players wandering around as cutesy versions of their characters, but the best part of the trailer lies in the unrelenting use of music from Babymetal. See how Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is shaping up in the gameplay trailer with release date reveal below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
psu.com

Alan Wake Remastered Will Feature Dualsense’s Haptic Feedback

Since Alan Wake Remastered was confirmed as a real thing, coming out in a matter of weeks no less, it instantly became a highly anticipated release for many players, notably those on PS5 and PS4, as the franchise has never been on PlayStation before, and Remedy’s latest tweet confirms those of us getting Alan Wake for the first time can also look forward to haptic feedback support for the DualSense controller.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy