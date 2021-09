Ice cream is by far my all-time favorite dessert. It's creamy yet perfectly refreshing. Every bite of that sweet treat is like a cozy hug that comforts me through all my binge-watching adventures. Ice cream is one of the most versatile desserts with a vast selection of flavors — it's honestly the best. If you're in the mood for something simple like chocolate or vanilla or want to be adventurous and try something new, there's always an ice cream flavor made for you. As an Indian-American, I was ecstatic to discover Brooklyn-based artisanal ice cream shop Malai on Goldbelly. Founder Pooja Bavishi took inspiration from her childhood and traditional Indian recipes to create one-of-a-kind, incredibly decadent Indian-inspired flavors. I never thought the complexity of Indian spices and flavors would work with ice cream, but Malai knocks it out of the park.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO