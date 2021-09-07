DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT
A Glendale man was jailed following an alleged elude incident on Saturday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 11:30 p.m. a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of 3rd Street and Pacific Avenue in Glendale. The driver failed to yield and a pursuit was initiated. The vehicle continued up Mt. Reuben and eventually came to a stop near the 1500 block of Mt Reuben. The 44-year old driver was eventually taken into custody.kqennewsradio.com
Comments / 0