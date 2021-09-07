CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TDOE offers additional SPED and ESL endorsement opportunities to 5,000+ Tennessee educators

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Education has announced a new grant opportunity that will provide up to 2,400 licensed Tennessee educators the ability to add a new Special Education (SPED) and English as a Second Language (ESL) additional endorsement to their educator license. This grant opportunity will also be offered during the 2022-23 school year, allowing another cohort of 2,400 educators to earn an additional endorsement in either SPED or ESL at low or no cost, building off additional efforts to provide these opportunities to over 5,000 educators.

