Newly released FOIA documents show that Dr. Fauci’s NIH funded the Gain-of-Function research to make ‘Chimeric Coronaviruses’ in Wuhan Virology Lab
Over the past 18 months now, Dr. Anthony Fauci has vehemently denied his involvement in the funding of Gain-of-Function (GoF) research in Wuhan, China. Just two months ago, Dr. Fauci even screamed at a sitting U.S. Senator Rand Paul during a Senate hearing, calling him a liar for accusing him of funding so-called “Gain-of-Function” (GoF) research in Wuhan, China.techstartups.com
Comments / 270