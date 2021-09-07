Broncos QBs tried to fool COVID system in 2020 but were caught on surveillance
Do you recall the Denver Broncos having to start a practice-squad wide receiver at quarterback against the New Orleans Saints last season?. Broncos fans might have tried long and hard to forget that one, in which Kendall Hinton, who played some quarterback in college, admirably stepped in at QB for Denver but completed only 1 of 9 passes for 13 yards with two interceptions in a 31-3 shellacking at home.www.aol.com
