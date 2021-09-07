50+ Printable Flashcards & Awesome Ways to Use Them

Baseboards are generally the part of the home that is often forgotten when cleaning. It's also an area of a house where, when they are gleaming and white, you definitely take notice. Just as your walls can become dirty with debris and gunk, your baseboards can be a collector of dust, too. If you're wondering how often you must clean your baseboards, Hunker says at least every month. The Spruce notes that regularly making an effort to clean your baseboards can be beneficial so that dirt and grime can't accumulate, which may be some of the best advice for getting the job done fast and efficiently. The outlet also suggests cleaning them two times per month. Angela Brown, the house cleaning expert behind Ask a House Cleaner says, "The hallmark of a good house cleaner is clean baseboards."

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO