Kansas City-Style BBQ Coming To Fort Collins
Patrons of the Foothills Mall in Fort Collins are in for a real, mouth-watering treat - a popular Denver-born barbecue joint is making its way up to NoCo. According to the Coloradoan, Smōk, a fast-casual restaurant that merges the culinary techniques of both Texas and Kansas City-style barbecue, is planning to open its first Fort Collins location at the Foothills Mall later this month, as per reports from Smōk's head chef and owner, Bill Espiricueta.newcountry991.com
