Refinance rates for Sept. 7: Rates hold firm

The Prime Minister is being urged not to rip up another tax pledge by increasing the tax burden on high street shops, pubs and restaurants.Retail tax experts have warned that the Government could land firms with a £700 million rise in business rates in England next April unless it confirms changes to the property tax system.The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for September, which will be announced next month, is ordinarily used to determine rises in business rates for the next year.Rates levels have been frozen since the start of the...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO