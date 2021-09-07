CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Refinance rates for Sept. 7: Rates hold firm

By Justin Jaffe
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple closely followed mortgage refinance rates didn't change today. We saw 15-year fixed refinance rates shrink, while nationwide rate averages for 30-year fixed refinances didn't change. In addition, the average rate on 10-year fixed refinance didn't change. Refinance interest rates are never set in stone -- but rates have been at historic lows. If you plan to refinance your house, now might be an optimal time to get a good rate. Before refinancing, remember to consider your personal needs and financial situation, and compare offers from multiple lenders to find the best one for you.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
worldpropertyjournal.com

Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Dips to 3.08 Percent

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey, the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 15 basis points from 3.23% of servicers' portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.08% as of September 5, 2021. The MBA's estimate, 1.5 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
REAL ESTATE
Money

Today's Mortgage Rates Inch Higher | September 14, 2021

Mortgage rates reversed a three-day downward streak today as the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate loan increased to 3.241%. Most other loan categories were also higher, although rates on adjustable-rate mortgages were either unchanged or lower. Well-qualified buyers interested in either purchasing a new home or refinancing their current...
REAL ESTATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Mortgage rates remain flat at 2.88%

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage held flat at 2.88% for the week ended Sept. 9, after dropping earlier this summer, according to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Surveys. The 2.88% average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was up slightly from the previous week’s average of 2.87% and almost in line with last...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Credit Score#Personal Loan#Credit Ratings#Refinance#Bankrate#Cnet
CBS News

Mortgage giant Fannie Mae to consider on-time rent payments in home-loan approvals

Millions of renters with little or no credit record have long been shut out of the American dream of home ownership. For some, that's about to change for the better. Starting September 18, mortgage giant Fannie Mae will consider the most recent 12-month rent payment histories when lenders run its automated creditworthiness check system. Aspiring homeowners must grant Fannie permission to examine rent-payment records from checking accounts or electronic services like PayPal or Venmo.
REAL ESTATE
Investopedia

Applying for a Home Equity Loan or Home Equity Line of Credit in 2021

If you've owned a home for some time now, you know that it's more than a piece of the "American Dream." It may also be the most valuable asset you own—an asset you can leverage when you need to borrow money, either through a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC). Here is what you need to know about applying for one.
PERSONAL FINANCE
rismedia.com

Inflation: Current and Future Hurdles Awaiting Real Estate

It may be time for real estate professionals to brace for the industry’s future as the Federal Reserve figures out how to address inflation in the United States. Amid the uncertainty surrounding the long-term impact on the housing market, experts claim further increases in the cost of homeownership could be on the horizon, potentially pricing more buyers out.
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

Cash-out refis rise for third consecutive month

Low-interest rates continued to spur mortgage lending activity in August, according to the latest Black Knight Originations Market Monitor Report. “After starting the month below 3%, interest rates spent much of August hovering just above that point, with the conforming 30-year at 3.05% at month’s end, according to our OBMMI daily interest rate tracker,” said Scott Happ, president of Black Knight Secondary Marketing Technologies. “That sub-3% period seems to have been enough to spur some high-credit-score and high-balance borrowers to refinance, as average credit scores rose along with the non-conforming share of the market.”
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Investopedia

Best 15-Year Mortgage Rates

As of today, September 13, 2021, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 2.28% and the 15-year jumbo mortgage rate is 2.82%. These rates are not the teaser rates you may see advertised online and based on our methodology should be more representative of what customers could expect to be quoted depending on their qualifications. You can learn more about what makes our rates different in the Methodology section of this page.
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

Analyst Ratings For CrowdStrike Holdings

Analysts have provided the following ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 18 analysts have an average price target of $312.61 versus the current price of CrowdStrike Holdings at 250.99, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 18...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Times You Shouldn't Refinance a Mortgage

Refinancing a mortgage can save you money, but sometimes, it doesn't pay. Refinancing a mortgage can work to your benefit in several ways. And right now's a pretty good time to refinance in general, what with such competitive rates. But in the following situations, it pays to hold off on swapping your existing home loan for a new one.
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

Foreclosure rate falls to 22-year low with every US state tallying declines

After a year of downward action, foreclosure rates have hit a historic 22.5-year low: 0.2 percent. Total delinquency rates fell to 4.4 percent in June, down 2.7 percentage points from last year, according to data released Tuesday from property analytics provider CoreLogic. Such historically low numbers show that initial fears that the pandemic would trigger a string of foreclosures are proving to be unfounded — although, experts warn, that could change as various government forbearance programs end.
REAL ESTATE
connectcre.com

Freddie Mac’s Apartment Investment Index Turns Positive

Freddie Mac Multifamily’s Apartment Investment Market Index (AIMI) turned positive in the second quarter of 2021 as growing NOI and low interest rates bolstered the investment environment for multifamily properties, the GSE said Monday. AIMI is up year-over-year nationally and in 20 markets, while five markets experienced an AIMI drop.
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Logan Mohtashami talks forbearance and rising mortgage rates

This week, HousingWire’s Editor In Chief Sarah Wheeler and Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami launch season 7 of the Housing News podcast. In this episode, Mohtashami touches on numerous housing topics, including the rise in forbearance exits, why he believes Jerome Powell has been successful as chairman of the Federal Reserve and whether homebuyer demand will continue to increase despite inventory shortages.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

PM urged not to ignore tax pledge by raising business rates for firms

The Prime Minister is being urged not to rip up another tax pledge by increasing the tax burden on high street shops, pubs and restaurants.Retail tax experts have warned that the Government could land firms with a £700 million rise in business rates in England next April unless it confirms changes to the property tax system.The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for September, which will be announced next month, is ordinarily used to determine rises in business rates for the next year.Rates levels have been frozen since the start of the...
BUSINESS
yourmoney.com

Average mortgage rates record biggest monthly decline since May 2020

According to Moneyfacts, the average two-year fixed rate dropped by 0.14 per cent in September to 2.38 per cent, while the average five-year fixed rate fell by 0.12 per cent to 2.63 per cent. This was on a par with the largest month-on-month reductions which took place from April to...
REAL ESTATE
fox29.com

10-year student loan refinance rates plummet to new 12-month low

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. The latest trends in interest rates for...
CREDITS & LOANS
Law.com

When Will Law Firms Hit a Wall Over Rate Increases?

Some analysts think rate pressure could be a concern. Growth in worked rates has begun to cool. Yet, some firms continue to raise rates and see billing rate growth. It’s clear 2021 is going to be another profitable year for law firms. What’s unclear is just how much rate increases are shaping it; whether clients are at a breaking point or demand will remain high enough for firms to keep increasing costs at similar levels.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy