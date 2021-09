The COVID conversations come at us from all corners. As a News/Talk radio station we get bombarded with volunteer information every day and we actively seek out as much information as we can find. A fairly recent industry development is a distressing "wokeness" by some major radio companies (not ours - Townsquare Media) resulting in suspensions, firings, and scrambling apologies by hosts hoping to hang on to their jobs for saying things that didn't square with the new enlightenment. Not exactly the groundbreaking, earth-shaking, free speech, edginess for which some radio stations became legendary.

