Short Conversations with Poets

Under the pressure to meet someone’s definition of the hip or the relevant, much contemporary poetry can seem skittish, ungrounded, neither here nor there, dullingly thin. Mere, you might say. And such work often abandons what we could call the Old and the Deep, because such notions—ideas of wisdom, narrative, description, the poetries of steady light and useful knowledge—too often come to be associated, in a militantly suspicious and superficial and atomized culture, with the forces of reaction. With the backward and the bumpkin. The tragedy in such a situation is that not only does the baby get thrown out with the bathwater, but what we get instead seems neither living nor potable. What we get instead, as often as not, seems shifty and formless, unable to commit to any particular urgency or depth because all forms of commitment have long ago been deconstructed or debunked.