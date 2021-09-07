Stay hydrated while you travel with this flat stainless steel water bottle

Experience greater cooking flexibility for barbecues with the Kalamazoo Shokunin Kamado Grill. Featuring an extended grill body depth, it provides a more gentle, even heat for smoking. Plus, the rectangular shape is perfect for cooking with an offset fire. Moreover, this outdoor grill includes four strategically placed shutters for precise temperature control. All the while, the stainless steel finish and three-level fire grate design are ideal for grilling, roasting, and smoking. For unprecedented heat retention and cooking efficiency, you’ll receive two inches of insulation within the lid and grill body. In fact, the lid includes a thermostat for accurate temperature readings, giving you the best results. Finally, the included stainless steel cleanout pan makes cleanup easier and less tiresome once the party is over.
