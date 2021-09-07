CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Stay hydrated while you travel with this flat stainless steel water bottle

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Make carrying a water bottle easier with the memobottle stainless steel water bottle. This flat water bottle fits in your backpack, bag, or even airplane seat pocket like a sheet of paper. That way, it never rolls around, leaking water all over your books and tech. Water bottles are useful,...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Keep Clothes Wrinkle and Static-Free With A Dryer Sheet

If laundry day is getting you down, it may be time to switch up your products. Using the right detergent for your washing machine and current load is important and so is finding a dryer sheet that works for your needs, including skin type and fabric. From fragrance-free to fragrant, activewear to babywear, not all dryer sheets are made equal, and you may need to have a few options on hand to keep your items looking wrinkle and static-free. Dryer balls are a great way to help speed up drying time and reduce static cling, but they can be noisy and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

Bottle+ creates sparkling water on the go with the push of a button

A new Kickstarter project promises to keep your water bubbly for longer, while also cutting plastic waste from your daily beverage routine. Bottle+ incorporates a refillable CO2 canister in its base that can produce roughly 15 bottles of carbonated goodness before needing a top-up at its home docking station. A press of the button lets you carbonate to your preference.
ENVIRONMENT
Design Milk

memobottle Reimagines the Water Bottle (Again) in Stainless Steel

Memobottle has been a Design Milk favorite since 2014 when they first landed on our radar. We’re big proponents of reusable water bottles and their compact flat design was the first of its kind – no more big and bulky water bottle protruding out from your bag or back pocket. We love them so much, we brought them into the Design Milk Shop making it super easy for readers to get their hands on them. Until now, they’ve made memobottles out of BPA- and BPS-free plastic… but that’s about to change. The Australian brand is launching their ingenious water bottles in the new Stainless Steel memobottle range available in matte black and matte white.
LIFESTYLE
americastestkitchen.com

How to Clean a Stained or Scorched Stainless-Steel Skillet

No, it's not ruined. Yes, it can be shiny and sparkly again. As a professional cookware tester, I field a lot of questions from friends and family. Can you broil in a nonstick skillet? Is it okay to substitute Pecorino for Parm? What’s the best air fryer?. (The answers, by...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Bottles#Stainless Steel#Plastic Bottles#Flat Design#A6#Slim#Kickstarter
hiconsumption.com

G-SHOCK Adds A Stainless Steel Bezel To The Ever-Popular “CasiOak” Watch

One of the most popular releases from G-SHOCK over the past few years has been the GA2100 series. Better known as the “CasiOak” thanks to its octagonal bezel that bears a passing resemblance to the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, the GA2100 has proved to be especially popular with modders who like to add a steel bezel to the resin-cased watch to further this resemblance. But now G-SHOCK has done the legwork for CasiOak fans with the new Metal-Covered GM-2100.
LIFESTYLE
Gadget Flow

VENO Insulated Reusable Grocery Bag has a heavy-duty design that can hold up to 45 pounds

Made for all of your shopping needs, the VENO Insulated Reusable Grocery Bag has a durable design that can hold up to 45 pounds! Moreover, the large volume capacity can hold up to 7.8 gallons of items or 40 cans. Sewn with strong handles all the way to the bottom, these bags won’t break on you. Moreover, they have 3-layer insulation. This keeps your food both cold and hot—whatever you need it to be. Not only is this an ideal bag for grocery shopping and food delivery, but it’s also easy to clean with wipes. You’ll love that using this bag is convenient and a great way to reduce one-time plastic use. So you’ll help make a cleaner, more livable future for everyone.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Gadget Flow

Sailing Range reimagined cookware has a nonstick surface that provides even heating

Enjoy a great cooking experience with the Sailing Range reimagined cookware. Made with a nonstick material, this cookware set provides totally even heat. So you’ll be able to fry up your next meal without losing half of it to the pan. One great feature of this set is that the lid has a built-in vent, so you never have to worry about steam buildup. And you don’t have to awkwardly tilt the lid, either. You’ll love that there’s an integrated spot for you to rest the lid, and it has a design that directs any liquid. So you won’t encounter any messy spills or drips on your stove. Easily see what you’re cooking through the flat, transparent glass lid. Additionally, simply drain excess water through the built-in straining holes! This ergonomically designed, easy to clean set of pans provides restaurant quality performance that you’re sure to love.
LIFESTYLE
marthastewart.com

With One of These Sleek Watering Cans, You Can Hydrate Your Plants in Style

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you have a green thumb (and lots of plants!) or simply want to bring some personality to your interior or exterior garden space, the right watering can help you tackle a crucial task in style. From brass and copper to metal and ceramic iterations, these essentials help your plants thrive—and should look good doing it. Choose one with a shiny exterior, botanical illustration, or an interesting silhouette, and you will be happy to keep your watering can where everyone can see it, long after your plants have gotten enough to drink.
HOME & GARDEN
Tree Hugger

The 6 Best Water Bottles for Kids of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Giving kids their own bottles in kid-friendly colors and designs can help them develop good habits that reduce plastic waste....
LIFESTYLE
betteryoumag.com

Best Fruit Waters to Keep You Hydrated All Day

Add some flavor to your day with fruit water, a healthier alternative to high-sugar sodas and juices. Drinking water is a cornerstone of health and hydration, but not everyone enjoys unadulterated H20. If you’re one of those people, you can either try infusing water with fruit at home, or you can turn to one of the brands that does it for you. You can choose from water with just a hint of fruit, fruity water containing electrolytes or collagen, or coconut water. To choose fruit waters that maintain or enhance plain water’s health benefits, look for products that have little to no sugar, are low in calories, and that use natural processes to infuse the flavor listed on the label.
LIFESTYLE
Gadget Flow

Kalamazoo Shokunin Kamado Grill has an extended body depth for even heat when smoking

Experience greater cooking flexibility for barbecues with the Kalamazoo Shokunin Kamado Grill. Featuring an extended grill body depth, it provides a more gentle, even heat for smoking. Plus, the rectangular shape is perfect for cooking with an offset fire. Moreover, this outdoor grill includes four strategically placed shutters for precise temperature control. All the while, the stainless steel finish and three-level fire grate design are ideal for grilling, roasting, and smoking. For unprecedented heat retention and cooking efficiency, you’ll receive two inches of insulation within the lid and grill body. In fact, the lid includes a thermostat for accurate temperature readings, giving you the best results. Finally, the included stainless steel cleanout pan makes cleanup easier and less tiresome once the party is over.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

Need an All-Clad Alternative? These Stainless Steel Pans are Less Than $100

All-Clad has made its name as the Rolls-Royce of cookware — the quality is exceptional, all cookware is made in the United States and they are one of the few cookware companies offering a full lifetime warranty. But while a good set of cookware is important for a chef at any level, dishing out the money for a set of All-Clad stainless steel pans can be tough. If All-Clad isn't quite in your budget, there are some stainless steel pans made by other brands that are lower in price and still high in quality. In testing stainless steel pans, we found that less-expensive options hold up to the quality of All-Clad. You'll get even heat distribution and great heat retention — but you don't have to worry about banging these pans around a little. Here are five All-Clad alternatives you can buy now.
SHOPPING
gadgetsin.com

WAATR Filtering Water Bottle with 4D Purification System

Using a powerful 4D purification system, WAATR filtering water bottle brings you clean and healthy water. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The WAATR is available in 3 sizes 25oz, 32oz and 40oz. As shown in the images, the filtering water bottle delivers a minimal and streamlined appearance design, and a seamlessly integrated handle on the cap for easy carrying.
VIRUS
Gadget Flow

LITO foldable suitcase comes in 2 sizes that save up to 2.5 times more storage space

Travel smarter with the LITO foldable suitcase. Available in two sizes—Carry-On and Check-In—this suitcase series can actually save up to 2.5 times the storage space! So you can make more use of the space in your apartment. The Carry-On offers a 40-liter capacity and fits cabin size regulations. And the Check-In holds up to 70 liters. Additionally, another great feature is that these hard shell suitcases consist of 50 recycled plastic bottles! So you’re doing good for the environment as well. Foldable and durable, LITO offers a high packing capacity as well as easy access to everything inside. From a company that aims to reach carbon neutrality by 2024, this suitcase prevents 5.1 pounds of PET plastic ending up in the ocean.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Heater-Equipped Bistro Tables

The EnerG+ Infrared Electric Outdoor Heater is a dual-purpose furniture solution for exterior spaces that will provide users with the ability to keep cozy when the temperature begins to dip. The table is equipped with a heater in the main support to emanate soothing warmth outwards towards those who are...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Advanced Water-Sanitizing Bottles

The 'WAATR' bottle is a portable water purification solution for users looking to enjoy cleaner H2O no matter where they are. The bottle is equipped with 4D Purification technology that will work to filter, sterilize and even analyze water inside to provide users with enhanced peace of mind. The unit utilizes a series of dual-UVC LEDs to destroy the viruses, pathogens and bacteria inside before putting water through a proprietary filter blend cartridge system to remove chemicals, metals, organic compounds and particulate matter.
VIRUS
pfonline.com

Stainless Steel In-line Mist Eliminators

Stainless steel in-line mist eliminators on display at SUR/FIN 2021. Midwest Air Products Co., manufacturer of PVC and polypropylene pollution control equipment, will exhibit stainless steel in-line mist eliminators. Available in 304 or 316 stainless steel, now mist elimination is available for high temperature and/or chemistries not typically compatible with thermoplastics. Particulate removal efficiencies of approximately 99% to 6 microns.
ECONOMY
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
335
Followers
1K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy