ExOne launches new 3D printed tooling portfolio for plastic, composite and metal production

DyeMansion has made a series of announcements at RAPID + TCT relating to its VaporFuse Surfacing process, as well as new sales partners in North America. The company has around 200 system installations in the North American market (with 400 more installations in other parts of the world) and has sought to expand its presence on the continent with more reseller partners, new technical capabilities and launching a production facility for all consumables and a warehouse for spare parts at its Austin site.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO