CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

ExOne launches new 3D printed tooling portfolio for plastic, composite and metal production

By Sam Davies
tctmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExOne has announced the launch of a new series of industrial-grade 3D printing tooling products for plastic, composite and metal production. The X1 Tooling portfolio has been developed off the back of ExOne’s acquisition of Freshmade 3D earlier this year, as well as the successful testing of new 3D printed metal tooling options with some of its global manufacturing customers.

www.tctmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefabricator.com

3DQue’s automated 3D-printing manager allows unattended part release

3DQue Automation Technology produces automated digital manufacturing systems for in-house, on-demand mass production of high-resolution components. According to the Canadian company, its systems facilitate the speedy production of complex parts at scale and at a cost and quality level not achievable with traditional 3D printing technologies. 3DQue’s original system, the...
BUSINESS
tctmagazine.com

EnvisionTEC & Covestro partner to enable 3D printing tooling applications

EnvisionTEC and Covestro have announced a ‘material+printer collaboration’ that will focus on enabling 3D printing tooling applications. The aim of the partnership is to lower the barriers to entry for companies looking to utilise 3D printing for the production of moulds for parts with detailed features. Through their alliance, Covestro...
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Stratasys expands 3D printed anatomical modeling efforts

Stratasys said that it is expanding its healthcare offerings to include anatomical modeling and consulting services. Healthcare is one of the leading growth markets for 3D printing companies. 3D Systems has also ramped its efforts in healthcare and Desktop Metal has formed Desktop Health. Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, a Stratasys subsidiary,...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#Plastic#New Technologies#Exone#Thermoform#The X1 Layup#Rapid Tct#420i#Celwise Ab#X1 Tooling#Covid#Metaltool Moulded#Inventor And Co Owner#Tct Magazine#Additi
orthospinenews.com

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing Expands Healthcare Print Services

Stratasys Direct collaborates with healthcare and medical device companies to deliver visual and functional anatomical models to improve patient care and outcomes. EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that it has expanded its offerings to the healthcare industry to include anatomical modeling and consultative services. Stratasys Direct recently created a Healthcare Print Center in Eden Prairie, Minn. that includes Stratasys J750™ Digital Anatomy™ printers. The J750 enables Stratasys Direct to produce life-like, 3D printed medical and dental anatomical models for medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers.
BUSINESS
tctmagazine.com

DyeMansion reveals VaporFuse Surfacing technology updates & details Stratasys partnership in North America

DyeMansion has made a series of announcements at RAPID + TCT relating to its VaporFuse Surfacing process, as well as new sales partners in North America. The company has around 200 system installations in the North American market (with 400 more installations in other parts of the world) and has sought to expand its presence on the continent with more reseller partners, new technical capabilities and launching a production facility for all consumables and a warehouse for spare parts at its Austin site.
BUSINESS
tctmagazine.com

BMF launches ultra-high-resolution microArch S230 3D printing system alongside 3 new materials

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) has introduced its latest Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL) 3D printing system at RAPID + TCT in Chicago. The next-generation microArch S230 system has been designed to produce ‘ultra-high-resolution’ parts down to 2μm at high accuracies and speeds. It has been unveiled at RAPID + TCT alongside three new materials which open up applications in the medical ad electronic sector.
TECHNOLOGY
tctmagazine.com

XYZprinting & BASF Forward AM extends industrial partnership to enrich 3D printing profile, launching new high powered SLS printer with advanced material at RAPID+TCT

Earlier in the year, XYZprinting and BASF Forward AM established a successful partnership, now the cooperation is realized across all 3D printing portfolios. The strengthened collaboration between XYZprinting and BASF Forward AM will enable industrial users across various Additive Manufacturing technologies to benefit from our high-performance materials in combination with XYZprinting solutions – for prototyping or direct manufacturing. - Fran Minec, Managing Director of BASF 3D Printing Solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Zacks.com

3 of the Best 3D Printing Stocks to Keep an Eye On

3D printing is undoubtedly a revolutionary technology, better known as additive manufacturing. It has in recent times gained commercial adaptation and is known for creating physical objects digitally. In the case of 3D printing, thin layers of materials in the form of liquids are laid down and bonded together. 3D...
ELECTRONICS
tctmagazine.com

Essentium launches PEKK material for HSE 3D printing systems at RAPID + TCT

Essentium has announced the launch of its Essentium PEKK 3D printing filament, which has been developed using Arkema 6002 Kepstan resin. The material will be used during live demonstrations of the Essentium HSE 280i HT system, which is also making its first public demonstration, at RAPID + TCT. Essentium believes...
TECHNOLOGY
tctmagazine.com

Azul 3D launches LAKE 3D printing system

Azul 3D has launched its first commercial product with the introduction of its LAKE High-Area Rapid Printing (HARP) platform. The first of a series of 3D printing systems to be rolled out by Azul 3D in the coming years, LAKE has a build volume of around 254 x 305 x 610 mm and uses the company’s proprietary version of stereolithography. It will be ready for shipping in 2022, with Azul 3D now taking orders of the platform.
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Socket for Array Area and Peripheral Package Test

Smiths Interconnect has brought out its Galileo test socket for Area Array and Peripheral Package Test. Galileo is a test socket engineered to support today’s high performance Digital and RF applications. It leverages proven interposer elastomer technology and advanced 3D printing manufacturing to provide a high- performance solution for BGA, LGA, QFP, SOIC, or QFN packaged devices with extremely short lead times.
TECHNOLOGY
thefabricator.com

Fortify and Tethon 3D develop ceramics for 3D printing

The Boston-based 3D printer builder Fortify and Tethon 3D, a manufacturer of ceramic materials for additive manufacturing, are collaborating to advance adoption of ceramics in a variety of AM applications. Tethon installed a Fortify Flux Core printer at its Omaha, Neb., development facility in mid-June and has used the system,...
TECHNOLOGY
nanowerk.com

Using metal 3D printing to design ultra-compact, high-power heat exchangers

(Nanowerk News) Demonstrating next-generation energy technology, researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign are using topology optimization and metal 3D printing to design ultra-compact, high-power heat exchangers (Joule, "Ultra-power-dense heat exchanger development through genetic algorithm design and additive manufacturing"). Used in most major industries – including energy, water, manufacturing,...
ENGINEERING
thefabricator.com

6K Additive introduces refractory metals for 3D printing

A new line of powdered metals for producing high-temperature, high-strength parts for the aerospace, defense, and medical industries has been introduced by 6K Additive, a division of 6K. The new refractory materials for additive manufacturing applications include tungsten, rhenium, tungsten/rhenium, and niobium. The metals are made using 6K’s proprietary UniMelt...
ENGINEERING
thefabricator.com

3D printing company Stratasys joins German organization seeking “radically new” technical solutions

Stratasys has been named the first founding partner of the Emerging Technologies Center (EmTeCe), located in Berlin and launched by the German innovation studio nFrontier. The group’s stated goal is to make the center one of Europe’s leading facilities for emerging software and hardware technologies. According to nFrontier, EmTeCe will...
BUSINESS
thefabricator.com

MIM and metal 3D printing: complementary processes

MIM (metal injection molding) and metal 3D printing share a number of characteristics. For example, they both produce green parts from MIM powders that are sintered. And, according to a blog posted to the website of parts-maker Advanced Powder Products Inc. (APP) that provides a good overview of MIM and metal printing, the processes complement one another.
ENGINEERING
The Associated Press

Optomec Receives 5 Machine Order for 3D Printed Electronics Production at OEM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2021-- Optomec Inc. today announced that one of its long-time production customers recently purchased another five (5) Aerosol Jet 3D Electronics Printers, bringing its total count over time to 15 systems. The $1+ million order is part of a production ramp plan that will grow to more than 25 systems over the next 12 months.
BUSINESS
tctmagazine.com

Farsoon launches next-generation mid-sized metal 3D printer

Laser sintering machine manufacturer Farsoon has announced the launch of its next generation medium-sized metal 3D printing system. Building on the FS271M platform first introduced in 2015, the company has unveiled the FS273M laser powder bed fusion system featuring a number updates that are said to streamline the metal production workflow with better productivity and cost-efficiency.
ELECTRONICS
tctmagazine.com

3D Systems agrees $180m acquisition deal with Oqton

3D Systems has announced an agreement to acquire cloud-based Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) company Oqton in a deal expected to close in Q4 of 2021. The purchase consideration for the transaction totals $180 million, comprising cash and 3D Systems’ stock, with the run rate revenue from software expected to exceed $100m by 2025. It follows 3D Systems’ divestiture of its Simbionix, On Demand Manufacturing and Cimatron businesses – and the acquisitions of Allevi and Additive Works – as the 3D printing pioneer placed a greater focus on additive manufacturing hardware, software, materials and applications.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy