ExOne launches new 3D printed tooling portfolio for plastic, composite and metal production
ExOne has announced the launch of a new series of industrial-grade 3D printing tooling products for plastic, composite and metal production. The X1 Tooling portfolio has been developed off the back of ExOne’s acquisition of Freshmade 3D earlier this year, as well as the successful testing of new 3D printed metal tooling options with some of its global manufacturing customers.www.tctmagazine.com
Comments / 0