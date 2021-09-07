CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Countryside Public Health Sends Message About Additional Vaccine Dose

By marshall
kmrskkok.com
 7 days ago

Countryside Public Health has sent information on what the community needs to know about an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose. A third dose of Moderna or Pfizer has been recently recommended for immunocompromised individuals, which includes those undergoing cancer treatment, those who have had a recent organ transplant, or anyone taking immunosuppressive medications. This is considered an additional dose due to their immune system not fully responding to the original 2-dose series. The third dose must be either Pfizer or Moderna. Public health officials recommend visiting with your healthcare provider to determine if you qualify.

kmrskkok.com

Comments / 0

Related
stjohnsource.com

Medicare to Cover Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised People

Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach Esq., who also serves as the Virgin Islands Commissioner of Insurance, reminds Medicare beneficiaries of coverage provided by Medicare for Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) approved COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 antibody tests, and COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments. Medicare also covers an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for Medicare immunocompromised patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Countryside Public Health
perhamfocus.com

Perham Health offering third vaccine dose to eligible groups

Perham Health is offering a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to qualifying individuals. If you have a weakened immune system from ongoing cancer treatment, immunosuppressive medications or a health condition, you may be eligible. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that moderately...
PERHAM, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ubspectrum.com

Mental health is public health

Before COVID-19 raged across the U.S., killing hundreds of thousands of Americans and hospitalizing millions more, I was a public health student. “You’re a what?” my friends would ask, in the fall of 2019. “I’m a public health student,” I’d respond. “What’s that?” they’d reply. Suffice it to say, few...
MENTAL HEALTH
Shore News Network

Moderna Is Developing A Single-Dose Vaccine That Combines COVID-19 And Flu Boosters

Moderna is in the early stages of developing a single-dose vaccine that protects against both the flu and COVID-19, the company announced Thursday. “Today we are announcing the first step in our novel respiratory vaccine program with the development of a single dose vaccine that combines a booster against COVID-19 and a booster against flu,” Moderna’s chief executive Stéphane Bancel said in a press release.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KITV.com

ICU doctor warns mental health crisis growing for frontline healthcare workers

While some are protesting vaccine mandates, one frontline doctor is pleading for anti-vaccination groups to consider the greater good. ICU doctor and surgeon Dr. Cecily Wang is used to seeing the worst when she’s deployed to war zones and disasters as part of the U.S. National Disaster Medical Team and Doctors Without Borders, an international humanitarian medical organization.
MENTAL HEALTH
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

Delta variant-ravaged Southern hospitals send clear visual message about rates of vaccinated patients

As hospital beds and ICUs reach capacity across many communities in the Southern United States, local healthcare systems continue to share easy-to-understand infographics on social media as a way to demonstrate the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. The takeaway message, like the graphics themselves, is simple and straightforward: Get vaccinated if you want to stay out of the hospital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lassen County News

Public Health shares September vaccine clinic schedule

Lassen County Public Health announced its September COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic schedule. The clinic schedule is subject to change. From 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 14, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28. Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) Vaccine. From 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 14 and Sept. 21. Due to supply,...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy