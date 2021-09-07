Countryside Public Health Sends Message About Additional Vaccine Dose

Countryside Public Health has sent information on what the community needs to know about an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose. A third dose of Moderna or Pfizer has been recently recommended for immunocompromised individuals, which includes those undergoing cancer treatment, those who have had a recent organ transplant, or anyone taking immunosuppressive medications. This is considered an additional dose due to their immune system not fully responding to the original 2-dose series. The third dose must be either Pfizer or Moderna. Public health officials recommend visiting with your healthcare provider to determine if you qualify.