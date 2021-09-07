Corey Taylor unveils new Slipknot mask during Rocklahoma set

Björn “Speed” Strid of The Night Flight Orchestra and Soilwork is back on the show! We start out by discussing the brand new album from The Night Flight Orchestra, Aeromantic II; why they released standalone singles that are not on the record, the entire band catching Covid-19 after their last tour in March of 2020, why there would not have been a new album if not for Covid-19, the band’s plans on investing in a tour at this stage of the pandemic, his view on how Sweden handled the pandemic with only restrictions and no lockdowns, why he feels sometimes Sweden is a very spoiled country, and how The Night Flight Orchestra started as a side project but has since become so much more.

