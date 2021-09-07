Corey Taylor unveils new Slipknot mask during Rocklahoma set
These days, it’s not really news when someone starts wearing a new mask. Unless, of course, you’re a member of Slipknot. Frontman Corey Taylor unveiled his latest terrifying look during the Knot’s headlining set at Rocklahoma over the weekend. In contrast with his transparent We Are Not Your Kind mask, which allowed his Heath Ledger-as-Joker hair to flow freely, this new one is solid white with bulging eyes, and wraps Taylor’s entire head.rock947.com
