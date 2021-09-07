The Covenant Needs a National Historic Designation

As surrounding communities allow high-density development to encroach on the roads and vistas of Rancho Santa Fe, residents are calling for more protection for the Covenant. There is an urgent need for the Rancho Santa Fe Association to obtain a designation with the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), which would give the Covenant more power to protect itself. Such a designation would provide a legal boundary to trigger an environmental impact review of almost any project that could negatively impact the Covenant.