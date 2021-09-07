CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Something New Is Finally Opening in Boise’s Last Abandoned Shopko Location

By Michelle Heart
 7 days ago
When the three Shopko locations in the Treasure Valley closed for good in the spring of 2019, we couldn't wait to see what would move into the large properties next. People in Southeast Boise kept crossing their fingers, just hoping that the location on Broadway Avenue would become the neighborhood's own Target location. A Target sore is something that folks in that part of the Treasure Valley have been wishing for since the nearby Gordman's location closed in 2017. Sadly, that property was scooped up by Albertsons and is being used for...well, we don't exactly know what. It's not open to the public.

103.5 KISSFM

Are Fights Becoming More Common in Downtown Boise?

Just a few days ago, we shared with you the heart-shattering news that a fatal shooting took place downtown Boise near 6th and Grove. The suspect, a young 20-year-old man who will never have a normal life moving forward. The victim, deceased, was also extremely young--and their family and friends will never be the same without them. The entire situation was immature, uncalled for, and truly unheard of in downtown Boise.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The Meridian Walmart is Closing for 2 Days

You may have to replan your shopping trip to Walmart this week. The Meridian Walmart on Ten Mile Road closed its doors at 2 pm on Monday and will remain closed until Wednesday - all for a good reason though. With several areas in the state seeing a rise in...
MERIDIAN, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Mayor Announces New COVID-19 Measures for Events

It has been a long year and a half, navigating all that is COVID-19 and this global pandemic that just can't seem to go away. According to scientists and health professionals, the virus isn't just going to disappear anytime soon and probably never will, but as more and more information and advancement comes in, hopefully, we will get closer to the "normal" that we all know and love.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

A Billionaire is Scouting Idaho For The Location of a $400-billion New Utopian City

Idaho is booming with newcomers but within the next ten years, Idaho could be booming with an entirely new city. Essentially this is a city built from scratch in the American desert. It's a city that you've only ever dreamt of or have seen in a futuristic sci-fi movie. The Billionaire behind the "new city in America" describes it as, the "most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world."
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Every Pizza Place in Idaho is Missing This From Their Menus

Idaho has so many awesome and unique pizza places to offer - however they all lack one very important thing in my opinion: cheese dip! I've asked around for it at several locations and they all look at me like I'm crazy thinking that it's parmesan or cheese sticks that I'm asking for. No. Breadsticks WITH cheese, please!
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The Internet Can’t Get Enough of This Idaho Lake

It seems that more and more, Idaho is a driving force behind some of the best viral trends on the internet. Whether it was the guy chugging Ocean Spray while lip syncing Fleetwood Mac or our friend--the "Pool Noodle Guy"--the internet loves Idaho and our on-goings. Believe it or not,...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

These 18 Criminals Are Officially Boise’s Most Wanted

Insert that theme song to the classic television show, COPS, HERE. That's right, bad boys and bad girls-- the cops are coming to look for you--especially if you've been on your worst behavior. Here in the Treasure Valley, we really don't see much crime and what's not to love about...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Win a 3 Night Stay at The Big Idaho Potato Hotel for National Potato Month

The rest of the country is joining us in the month of September to honor how great potatoes truly are. Not only is Idaho known for potatoes but we're also known for the popular Airbnb here that is shaped like a potato! What better way to celebrate National Potato Month than spending a getaway inside of one, right? McAlister's Deli thinks so too which is why they're giving away a three-night stay at the Big Idaho Potato Hotel as part of The Great Spud Getaway.
LIFESTYLE
103.5 KISSFM

Lost Cow Wanders to a Walmart in Post Falls

Early Saturday morning a local cow appeared to have wandered away from its farm and made it's way to the nearest Walmart in Post Falls, ID. Employees were able to safely corral the cow using shopping carts into an area out in front of the store. They even placed a little plant next to her, which was a nice touch! A woman named Amanda Grace shared pictures on Facebook saying, "Our local Walmart gives “grocery pickup” a whole new meaning. Friends, if she’s yours, they put out a bulletin asking you to come get your cow."
POST FALLS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

She Said ‘Yes': Boise’s Perfect Proposal

It went just about as perfectly as it could have: we gave away the Perfect Proposal and she said YES!. Over the last several weeks, we received submissions from all across the State of Idaho--men and women alike hoping to be able to pop that big question at The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic and put a ring on it. Of course, this was far from just any ring.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Spend The Night in This Charming Idaho Castle

As it turns out you don't have to go all the way to Europe to visit a castle. You can do that right here in Idaho and you can even spend the night in it too!. The Idaho Castle sits over looking the beautiful Lake Pend Oreille in Hope, Idaho which is just over an hour drive to the Canadian border. The castle has 6,300 SF of living space and beautiful views of both the lake and mountains in the area.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Is Boise’s Bench Home To a Friendly Badger?

If you have ever wanted to know what is going on up on the Boise Bench, the world-famous "Boise Bench Dwellers" group on Facebook is the plug. Living here in the Treasure Valley is, for the most part, a very peaceful thing. Major crime, disaster, or drama is few and far between. It seems that it is always the "random" things that happen in our area--or the "random people" that get us into the news or get us laughing.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Five Best Places to Watch Hot Air Balloons in Boise

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is simply one of the most amazing events to take place not only here in the City of Boise, but potentially in the entire Pacific Northwest. When you see promotional material or backdrops of the City of Boise, so often it includes a hot air balloon in the air, over the skyline. Believe it or not--these hot air balloons aren't just floating above our heads all of the time here in Boise. One magical weekend out of the year, however, we're blessed with a sky full of them. It's a spectacle, really.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

COVID Tests in Boise: Where Are They All At?

The word "interesting" would be one descriptor for the times we're currently living in and some of the "realities", although they are new, are very much here to stay for the foreseeable future. Yes, we're talking about COVID. After everything imaginable--worldwide, really--was shot down for an entire year, we're now...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Phone Tap: Ass Wine

Jeffrey is Phone Tapping a grocery store manager and asking for a wine recommendation. He doesn’t know much about wine, but what little advice he does have is gonna come back to bite him. Boise's Ultimate Taco Guide. If you have ever found yourself looking for some tacos in the...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Governor Little “We are teetering on the Brink”

Idaho Governor Brad Little gave his thoughts today concerning Idaho and Covid. He said that he is heartbroken by a tour of a nearly full ICU hospital wing in Boise. He said the average age was 43, and we're struggling to breathe. "Doctors, nurses, and associated medical staff are exhausted....
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Caldwell’s Taco Taste-Off Happening This Weekend

We've all come to know that India Creek Plaza puts on some fantastic events. If you are ever looking for something to do on any given weekend, you can assume that they have something fun to do. The one that we are looking forward to the most is the Taco Taste-Off. Suppose you love food trucks, more specifically food trucks that serve tacos. In that case, you will definitely want to be there because the best taco food trucks from the entire Treasure Valley will be there. Get food from your favorite food trucks and try food from ones you've never heard of before. Most importantly, vote for the taco you thought was the best because just before 9pm, the winning taco will be announced.
CALDWELL, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

