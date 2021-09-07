CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Cardinal Sheehan art room receives upgrade thanks to Lowe's 100 Hometowns project

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x72U3_0bovf11y00

As Lowe's celebrates 100 years, the Cardinal Sheehan Center art room is getting an upgrade thanks to the company's 100 Hometowns project.

The Cardinal Sheehan Center Art Room was selected by Lowe's as one of 100 hometown projects after more than 2,200 submissions.

Lowe's volunteers are getting to work with projects in 36 states. The Bridgeport space is the only one selected in Connecticut.

The room for budding artists is getting a major makeover. It will receive a new wall, new window, ceiling tiles and lights.

Lorraine Gibbons, the center’s executive director, said she was thankful to Lowe's and that the new art room will make a world of difference to the children.

It is expected to be ready on Monday, Sept. 13 for the children's after-school programs.

Steven John Stopkoski, the store manager at Lowe's in Milford, said making the children happy is what the project is all about.

“Just to be able to give back to the kids is what really matters to us," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Supporters vie to save Smithtown’s historic theater with benefit performance

The historic Smithtown Theater is up for sale, and measures are being taken to save it. The theater is 90 years old and can be found right in the heart of Smithtown’s Main Street. What began as an ornate movie house is now filled with historic artifacts, décor and decades of memories.
News 12

News 12 and partners team up for backpack giveaway in Jersey City

It's back-to-school time, and News 12 wants to help parents and kids get prepared for a great first day and a successful school year!. News 12 partnered with Optimum, Discovery Inc. and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson and Union Counties for a backpack giveaway. News 12's Brittany...
greyareanews.com

First “Red Vest Tuesday” For Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Project, Activate Selma A Success

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, volunteers from Selma Parks and Recreation, Activate Selma, local businesses and Lowe’s of Smithfield endured the heat and dramatically changed the look of Downtown Selma during the first “Red Vest Day” as part of Lowe’s 100 Hometown projects. “Red Vest Tuesday” is in conjunction with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
baystatebanner.com

Ten art projects for Roxbury receive funding from Transformative Public Art Program

Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. As part of the Transformative Public Art Program run by the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, 10 murals and 27 short-term projects and art activations have been funded around Boston, many in the Roxbury neighborhood. The initiative aims to bring public art projects into the neighborhoods where residents spend their time, to bring accessibility and joy to each enclave.
Daily Ardmoreite

Hometown legend: Straughn to receive Wilson award for arts and culture

Before bright colors on canvas became a profession for Lance Straughn, electrical engineering was how he made a living. His artistic endeavors started to take up more of his time after retirement in 2012 and Straughn thinks he may actually be busier now than before he retired. While he’s been...
WILSON, OK
westchestermagazine.com

A Modern Scarsdale Colonial Receives a Family-Approved Upgrade

A-List Interiors’ Anelle Gandelman gives a new-construction Colonial a transitional spin to tackle elegant entertainment and family-fun time. When a doctor and his family moved into a new-construction Colonial in Scarsdale, they were looking for a home design that was beautiful yet family-friendly. “The client wanted something that would hold...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#The Room#Volunteers#Milford#Hometowns
Grand Forks Herald

UND art professor selected to receive The Mayor's Choice Artist Award

Todd Hebert, UND associate professor of art and design, has been selected to receive The Mayor’s Choice Artist Award. An opening reception for the award presentation and an exhibit of his work is planned for 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 2, at City Hall, 255 N. Fourth St. The Mayor’s Choice...
TrendHunter.com

Charitable Art Projects

A group of established designers, including Patricia Urquiola, Michele de Lucchi, and Marcel Wanders, have come together in a collaborative art project to raise money for cancer research. Together, the ten designers have created a series of metal candle holders that are currently on display at Milan Design Week 2021....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
News 12

MTA: All subway stations now equipped with security cameras

All 472 subway stations in New York City are officially equipped with security cameras. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced the milestone Monday after officially installing the final camera at the Broadway Station on Sept. 11. The initiative to expand security camera cover was accelerated last year by Interim President of...
News 12

Man shot by police after domestic incident in Orange County

One man was arrested following a police-involved shooting in Orange County on Sunday. State police say 39-year-old Patrick Hermanowski had reportedly fired a weapon inside a home on State Route 209 in Westbrookville Sunday afternoon. It brought a police response to a domestic dispute call. Before police arrived, Hermanoski took...
News 12

Cornwall Central Middle School security officer finds missing earrings in trash

Meet Tony Ambrosino – the security officer at Cornwall Central Middle School who went above and beyond to find a fifth grader’s lost earrings. Ambrosino sifted through the garbage to find them after she accidentally left them on her lunch tray and threw them out. The student said the earrings belonged to her recently deceased grandmother.
CORNWALL, NY
News 12

News 12

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy