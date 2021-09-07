Cardinal Sheehan art room receives upgrade thanks to Lowe's 100 Hometowns project

As Lowe's celebrates 100 years, the Cardinal Sheehan Center art room is getting an upgrade thanks to the company's 100 Hometowns project.

The Cardinal Sheehan Center Art Room was selected by Lowe's as one of 100 hometown projects after more than 2,200 submissions.

Lowe's volunteers are getting to work with projects in 36 states. The Bridgeport space is the only one selected in Connecticut.

The room for budding artists is getting a major makeover. It will receive a new wall, new window, ceiling tiles and lights.

Lorraine Gibbons, the center’s executive director, said she was thankful to Lowe's and that the new art room will make a world of difference to the children.

It is expected to be ready on Monday, Sept. 13 for the children's after-school programs.

Steven John Stopkoski, the store manager at Lowe's in Milford, said making the children happy is what the project is all about.

“Just to be able to give back to the kids is what really matters to us," he said.