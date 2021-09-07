CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

What's Up Doc? My hip snaps when I exercise. What's going on?

Milford Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I started an exercise routine a few weeks ago and I have started hearing a snapping sound in my hip during some of my exercises. What can this be?. A: The hip, the largest weight-bearing joint in the body, is a pretty complex structure. It is held together/surrounded by many muscles (including the gluteus maximus, the largest muscle in the body which controls flexion of the torso and thigh during running, among other functions), tendons (flexible inelastic tissues that connect muscles to bones) and ligaments (tough flexible tissues that connect bone to bone). It is a synovial ball and socket joint, meaning a joint where two bones move against each other with the ball-like end of one, the thigh bone (the head of the longest single bone in the body, the femur) in this case, fitting into the cup-like socket of the other, the pelvic acetabulum in this case. There is articular cartilage between these bones to smooth their ends and to provide cushioning to allow them to glide over each other with minimal friction. The femur is a very strong bone, with its head and greater trochanter (where several muscles attach) creating a ‘Y-like’ shape at its top. There are several fluid-filled ‘sacs’ (called bursa) in the hip area, which serve to reduce friction between the muscles/tendons and bone. All this gives the hip great strength and huge range of motion.

www.milforddailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Health

Take control of your knee pain

Simple home exercises and stretches can help ease some common types of knee pain. If you’ve got sore knees, exercise might seem like the hardest thing you can do — but it’s also one of the best. "Exercise is one of the most important things you can do for knee...
FITNESS
Milford Daily News

What's Up Doc? I develop mosquito bite-like hives whenever I scratch or rub my skin

Q: My skin has always been sensitive, but lately it is worse, and now I develop mosquito bite-like hives wherever I scratch or rub. What could this be?. A: This sounds like a possible case of dermatographia (from the Latin for skin writing), so this will be the topic of today’s column. Check with your health care provider to verify that this is the condition you have developed.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Doc#Snapping Hip Syndrome#Physical Therapy#Physical Therapist#External Shs#Mri#Sine Shs
Antelope Valley Press

Healthy conversations about weight should not be taboo

This week launches a series of columns on the current crisis — not the COVID pandemic, which will eventually come to an end, but rather, the seemingly endless escalation of the type 2 diabetes pandemic. We begin this week with the greatest culprit: Obesity. Worrisomely, changing attitudes about weight are...
WEIGHT LOSS
UV Cavalier Daily

How the importance of physical exercise persevered through COVID-19

The ongoing pandemic changed the exercise routines of people worldwide as gyms, fitness centers, pools and parks were forced to adjust daily functions to meet local and state guidelines. As a result, many individuals did not have access to gym equipment or other resources they typically would use to work out for months.
WORKOUTS
Kiss 103.1 FM

“I Treated My Asthma With a Plant-Based Diet.” Here’s What the Research Says

The list of medical conditions that could benefit from a switch to a plant-based diet seems to be growing, and asthma, the chronic respiratory condition, is also getting a good hard look from researchers around the globe. I have suffered from serious asthma and switching to a plant-based diet helped me, so looking into foods that trigger asthma, and possible dietary changes to help reduce asthma symptoms is a topic that's personal to me.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Rolla Daily News

Preventing Coronary Artery Disease Starts With Diet, Exercise

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, and coronary artery disease is the most common form of heart disease. Someone in the United States has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to some estimates. Coronary artery disease occurs when the arteries that supply blood...
WORKOUTS
Seattle Times

Movement, meditation and nature: 5 tips to manage stress

Active Aging is weekly series that provides wellness tips and creative living ideas for the active aging lifestyle. Stress has a negative impact on our mental and physical health. It can cause various physical ailments like headaches, stomachaches, tight muscles, fatigue, and even high blood pressure. Mentally, stress can make it difficult to concentrate or create memory problems.
YOGA
WKBW-TV

Pain Tip Tuesday – Neck, back, and neuropathy pain

Dr. Christian Milioto owner of WNY Pain Relief and Integrative Wellness Center says his office has strived to provide a higher level of clinical care to those suffering from acute, chronic, and debilitating neck, back and nerve pain called neuropathy. For those of you who fall into realm, you understand the difficulties of everyday life, chronic aches, stinging and sharp pains, difficulty sitting, standing and walking, balance and sleep issues, numbness, burning and tingling, weakness and restless legs and feet. Dr. Miliot says we help our patients eliminate these symptoms through the use of research and evidence-based clinical guidelines, addressing the root cause, providing pain relief, and most importantly improving your quality of life for many years to come. He says you may have been told you’re old, it’s arthritis or you must live with it, managing with revolving bouts of physical therapy, chiropractic, over-the-counter prescribed pain medication and management. Dr. Miliot says their office promises to provide you with a higher quality of care, elimination of drugs and clinical healing.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healthday.com

Muscle Cramps and Leg Pain

Muscle cramps are a common ailment, especially in the legs and feet. Since muscle cramps are sometimes caused by dehydration (loss of water) and low levels of potassium, they frequently strike in hot weather, when your body loses water, salt, and minerals through sweating. Drinking plenty of water and eating foods rich in potassium, such as bananas, may help to ward off cramps.
HEALTH
parkview.com

The connection between back and hip pain

Lower back and hip pain are not uncommon, but they can be extremely uncomfortable and affect your mobility and quality of life. Whether it's a muscle strain or pinched nerve, Michael Koenig, PA-C, PPG – Orthopedics, helps illuminate the connection between the two ailments and answers our questions as to how one could be contributing to the other.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Does vitamin D improve muscle health?

Vitamin D supplementation does not have beneficial effects on muscle function, strength, or mass, according to an analysis of all available data from relevant randomized controlled clinical trials. The analysis, which is published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, included 54 trials involving 8,747 individuals. Overall, there were...
FITNESS
guideposts.org

6 Safe and Effective Exercises for Seniors

Being active plays an important role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but some exercises can lead to injuries if not performed safely. By improving your balance and overall strength, you’re more likely to avoid accidents or falls. Be sure to check with your physician before starting a routine to discuss which exercises best match your current fitness level. Here are six simple movements for seniors:
WORKOUTS
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Face, Have Your Kidneys Checked

You probably assume your kidneys are functioning properly, but there's a good chance you wouldn't know if something were wrong. Despite being a leading cause of death in the U.S., most people who have chronic kidney disease are undiagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's largely because the symptoms of this condition are not always noticeable. That's why it's important to know all the signs, including one that could be hiding in plain sight on your face. Read on to learn which subtle symptom means you should get your kidneys checked.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefreshtoast.com

Drinking This Every Day Can Reduce Your Odds Of Heart Disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and is heavily impacted by what we eat and drink. Heart disease has the unfortunate distinction of being the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States. The condition envelops a variety of diseases that range from strokes to high blood pressure. But factoring in this particular drink into your lifestyle can reduce your odds of having a stroke, at least according to a new study.
DRINKS
WCPO

A New Way to Relieve Arthritis Pain in Your Knees

Arthritis is something that many of us will experience at some point in our lives. In fact, the Mayo Clinic says more than 3 million Americans are diagnosed with arthritis each year. But if you think knee replacement surgery is your only option, think again. We talked tot he chief medical officer at Arthritis Knee Pain Centers about their innovative, non-invasive way to relieve the pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy