Dance teacher accused of sexually assaulting student arrested

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 7 days ago
Desmond Beasely, the 35-year-old former dance teacher wanted for the alleged sexual assault of his students, was arrested on Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

He was found in a home in the 800 block of High Street in Bedford and then taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail where he will be held pending an arraignment on Sept. 29 in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Last week, Beasely was indicted on 41 counts relating to the allegations.

The charges include nine counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, eight counts of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, nine counts of gross sexual imposition, eight counts of rape, four counts of sexual battery, one count of attempted rape, and two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

Authorities said that between 2013-17, Beasely allegedly committed the assaults while working at a dance studio in Parma. He also allegedly texted and used social media to send sexually explicit photos and chats to minors. Investigators said they found child pornography in Beasley’s email account in February 2021.

They said he also used his photography career to lure the accusers into taking inappropriate photos. Some of those photos were taken while the accusers were minors.

