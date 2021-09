A Letter of Encouragement to My Brothers and Sisters in Ministry. It’s been a rough year and a half. But when the pandemic began, I was honestly a little bit excited. By nature, I am (as I think most pastors are) optimistic. It seemed like a paradigm shifter. I compared it to how the U.S. emerged from the Great Depression. It wasn’t necessarily FDR’s New Deal. It was that the U.S. was forced to build factories for World War II, and after the war was over, they became the vehicle for massive economic growth. So I thought, That’s what’s going to happen to the church during this time. I hoped it would ratchet up this idea that our people need to be capable leaders who are able to multiply the church at a micro level.

