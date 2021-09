While there only seems to be a few hours left before Apple unleashes the iPhone 13 range upon the world, there is still plenty of interest in what Cupertino has got planned for its flagship smartphones. There have been a lot of leaks concerning both the design and specs of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, and this latest one courtesy of Evan Blass should satisfy those more curious about the looks.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 HOURS AGO