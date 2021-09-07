TSMC Can Earn $100 Billion Revenue In 2025, Letting It To Catch Up To Intel
The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will cross the $100 billion revenue mark in 2025, believes investment bank JPMorgan Chase, according to a report from Taiwan. The bank's prediction follows an earlier one from Citigroup, which is even more optimistic for the company, a fact evident in its belief that TSMC's revenue will cross the $100 billion mark a year earlier in 2024. This optimism follows recently reported price increases by the company, as it looks to beef up its gross margins and fund capital expenditures in a growing industry.wccftech.com
