CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

TSMC Can Earn $100 Billion Revenue In 2025, Letting It To Catch Up To Intel

By Ramish Zafar
wccftech.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will cross the $100 billion revenue mark in 2025, believes investment bank JPMorgan Chase, according to a report from Taiwan. The bank's prediction follows an earlier one from Citigroup, which is even more optimistic for the company, a fact evident in its belief that TSMC's revenue will cross the $100 billion mark a year earlier in 2024. This optimism follows recently reported price increases by the company, as it looks to beef up its gross margins and fund capital expenditures in a growing industry.

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

TSMC’s Second Gen EUV 3nm Process Can Reduce Layers By 20% & Improve Gross Margin

According to a fresh report from Citigroup, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is geared up for successive monthly revenue growth, removing the seasonality aspect of its business alongside significant cost reduction through the second generation of its leading-edge 3-nanometer chip fabrication process.TSMC is the world's leading contract chip manufacturer who is responsible for manufacturing semiconductors for big ticket tech firms such as Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, with the company's successful partnership with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) playing a crucial role in the latter's meteoric rise in the computing industry.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Intel is investing billions in EU semiconductor foundries

Intel has revealed plans to build new chip-making facilities in Europe with an $95 billion funding plan over the next decade to boost the region's chip capacity. The commitment was revealed by company CEO Pat Gelsinger at Munich's IAA auto show, and is a major step up from the previously announced $20 billion-worth investments to build new fabrication units in the EU.
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Intel to spend $95 billion in chip-making facilities in EU

Intel plans to build new chip-making facilities in Europe valued at up to $95 billion, responding to a cross-border race to add manufacturing capacity at a time of a global chip supply crunch. Intel Chief Executive Officer, Kicking Pat Gelsinger, said the company was planning two chip factories at a...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

Intel pledges ï¿½80B for Europe in fight back against TSMC

Once a colossus in chipmaking, Europe is now a toppled statue. Go back to 1990 and its share of the global market for semiconductors equalled 44%, reckons Pat Gelsinger, Intel's newish boss. Today, the region accounts for just 9% of production, he told an automotive show in Munich this week. "You're on the verge of losing control of one of the most important technologies for the economy, for the national security of Europe as well," he warned.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsmc#Intel Corporation#Apple Inc#Jpmorgan Chase#Citigroup#The United Daily News#Hpc#Cagr#American
telecoms.com

Automotive demand drives Intel to mull €80 billion investment in Europe

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of US chip giant Intel, sees massive growth in the automotive chip market and wants to invest heavily in Europe to meet it. The pronouncement came in a keynote Gelsinger delivered at the IAA Mobility trade show in Germany. His headline datapoint was a forecast that a fifth of the total bill of materials (BOM – the total cost of all stuff used to build it) in a new ‘premium’ vehicle will be accounted for by semiconductors. That compares with just 4% in 2019 and will account for 11% of the total silicon market.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Ten Lifestyle pleased with earnings performance as revenue slides

Technology-focussed concierge platform Ten Lifestyle Group said in an update on Wednesday that it was expecting to report net revenue for the year just ended in line with market expectations at £34.8m, and below the £44.2m it recorded a year ago, due to the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
industryglobalnews24.com

Intel planning to invest EUR 80 billion to boost EU chip technology

Intel is one of world’s biggest manufacturer of chips. The company is planning to make chips for automakers. Intel said it could invest around EUR 80 billion to boost the European region's chip capacity and it is also planning to open its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers. Pat Gelsinger,...
BUSINESS
windowscentral.com

New chipmaking facilities in Europe could cost Intel up to $95 billion

Intel has two new chipmaking facilities planned for Europe. These facilities, in addition to other potential expansions, could total €80 billion. That translates to roughly $95 billion in USD. Global semiconductor shortages and strained chip supplies have left a bevy of industries strapped for goods. Without the chips necessary to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
ShareCast

Boku revenues, earnings rise in first half

Mobile payments and identity provider Boku reported a 38% rise in group revenues for its first half on Tuesday, to $34.2m, with organic group revenue growth strong at 21%, excluding acquired Fortumo revenues. 6,463.08. 16:26 08/09/21. n/a. n/a. 1,300.66. 16:26 08/09/21. n/a. n/a. 12,018.52. 16:26 08/09/21. -0.94%. -114.50. The AIM-traded...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Safestore ups guidance as revenue soars

Revenue at constant currency for the three months to the end of July rose 19.7% to £47.6m boosted by a 25% increase in the UK, where the housing market has been in a state of frenzy. UK growth continued in August with total revenue up 27.5%. Safestore is the UK's...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Revolut is targeting billions in new revenue before IPO

Revolut founder and CEO says company should increase revenue by a "few billion dollars" before IPO. Expect to see more efforts to monetize its gigantic customer base—15.5 million as of Q1 2021. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Broadcom Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3

Investing.com - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) reported third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Shares of the chipmaker rose 0.4% in after-hours trading, to $493.39. Broadcom announced earnings per share of $6.96 on revenue of $6.78 billion. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $6.88 on revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Computer Weekly

Zoom posts first billion-dollar revenue quarter

Zoom Video Communications has continued to enjoy massive financial success in the second quarter of its current fiscal year with its now business staple flagship conferencing solution. For its second fiscal quarter, ended 31 July 2021, the company posted total revenue of $1.022bn, the first time it had passed the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Oracle Earnings beat, Revenue misses In Q1

Investing.com - Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ) reported on Monday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. Oracle announced earnings per share of $1.03 on revenue of $9.73B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9716 on revenue of $9.76B. Oracle shares are up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wccftech.com

Lucid Motors Short Sellers Extend Gains To $302 Million By September Start

According to data from the start of this month, Newark, California-based electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors has rewarded investors betting against its shares with hefty gains through the course of this year. The company aims to target the luxurious high end market segment with its vehicles, and it is. one of the few electric vehicle startups in the United States which aim to take advantage of the growing interest in the market.
NEWARK, CA
wccftech.com

Qualcomm is Working on SM6375, a Budget Chip Intended for the Gamers

Qualcomm is apparently working on several new chips that will span across the mid-range and budget categories. One of the new chips will be for budget gaming phones, and if the new report is anything to go by, the chip will be able to support displays with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.
ELECTRONICS
investing.com

Lululemon Athletica Earnings, Revenue beat In Q2

Investing.com - Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU ) reported on Wednesday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Lululemon Athletica announced earnings per share of $1.65 on revenue of $1.45B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $1.33B. Lululemon Athletica shares are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy