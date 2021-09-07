TSMC Can Earn $100 Billion Revenue In 2025, Letting It To Catch Up To Intel

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of US chip giant Intel, sees massive growth in the automotive chip market and wants to invest heavily in Europe to meet it. The pronouncement came in a keynote Gelsinger delivered at the IAA Mobility trade show in Germany. His headline datapoint was a forecast that a fifth of the total bill of materials (BOM – the total cost of all stuff used to build it) in a new ‘premium’ vehicle will be accounted for by semiconductors. That compares with just 4% in 2019 and will account for 11% of the total silicon market.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO