Like clockwork, a new Call of Duty is nearly upon us, while some of us are still playing through what's now the fifth season of Black Ops Cold War and still going strong. As the series comes full circle once more, the latest battlefield isn't a modern day one but rather the return to the greatest hits of World War II. For those who pre-ordered Call of Duty Vanguard (or have special invitations received from Activision, such as those we gave away a few days ago), the Open Beta is available earlier on PlayStation consoles before opening up to more platforms. Taking advantage of those extra days of gameplay, we spent the last day taking a look at what's to come in Call of Duty Vanguard.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO