District 2 Paint Project - 8 homes - Exterior Paint

Neighborhood Development

Bid #: CHD-D2-2021P

Date Due: Thursday, Sep 30, 2021

Time of bid opening:

** To be eligible for this project, you must show your RRP certification as well as proof of insurance, and business licenses ***

All homes built prior to 1978 are presumed to contain lead-based paint; therefore, all renovation activities performed on said homes shall be conducted in accordance with: (A) RRP Work Practice Standards for Conducting Renovation as set forth in Alabama Administrative Code, Rule 420-3-29-10; and/or (B) HUD Lead-Safe Housing Rule as set forth at CFR 24 Part 35.930; as applicable.

General Overview of Work

The project consists of eight (8) separate scattered sites within District 2 in Mobile, Alabama. Each individual home is owner-occupied and it is the responsibility of the contractor to communicate and work with each individual homeowner to facilitate the scope of work on each individual site. It is the responsibility of the contractor to visit each individual site to assess the specific characteristics and needs of each site prior to submission of a bid. A basic description of the work is as follows: Wet scrape, prime and paint the entire exterior of house following HUD guidelines for safe work practices. Repair and replace deteriorated wood components as needed. Implement interim controls by landscaping the perimeter of the house as needed. Clean up and dispose of all debris generated by project. The specifications as set below, are to be applied to each of the sites listed on page two (2) of this document. The City reserves the right to award the entire project to one contractor or break the locations up into several, separate awarded bids. The City also reserves the right to award the contract(s) before the end of the bidding period in the event that a sufficient number of bids is received.

Specification: Exterior Paint Repair

Protect perimeter landscaping and elements as needed.

Repair/replace all deteriorated/ damaged wood components (to match existing) as needed.

After establishing any required ground containment with polyethylene sheeting, mist defective paint with water to the point of saturation and wet scrape all defective paint. As needed – (a) Feather edges with a wet 100 grit sponge sanding block; (b) Wash surface, rinse, allow to dry; (c) HEPA vacuum all visible paint chips, dust and debris.

Spot prime all bare substrate with appropriate primer.

Caulk all open joints with premium siliconized latex caulk.

Apply two (2) top coats of premium exterior acrylic latex to entire surface.

Clean jobsite of all debris and groom perimeter landscape as needed.

Copy of appropriate credentials must be included with bid. (i.e., RRP certificate(s); and/or Lead Abatement Supervisor/Worker certificate(s). Bids submitted without evidence of appropriate credentials may be considered non-responsive and disqualified from consideration.

All work must pass required clearance testing based upon a visual inspection as well as dust sampling where appropriate.

Special Instructions

All homes are presumed to contain lead-based paint on the exterior; therefore, all work performed must conform to lead-safe practices and be completed by workers who are either supervised by an EPA or State of Alabama certified abatement supervisor or be performed by workers trained in lead-safe work practices, in accordance with HUD regulation (24 CFR 35.1330 (a)(4).

It is the responsibility of the BIDDER to check for, download and to include with their BID RESPONSE any and all ADDENDUMS that are issued for a specific BID issued by the City of Mobile. Failure to download and include ADDENDUM(s) in your BID RESPONSE may cause your bid to be rejected. This is a sealed bid. Any responses faxed or e-mailed will be rejected. This is a sealed bid. All responses must be submitted in a sealed envelope with the bid number on the outside of the envelope with the bid opening date. Any response that arrives improperly marked or with no bid number and opening date on the outside of the delivery or express package and opened in error will be rejected and not considered. It is the responsibility of the bidder to insure that their bid response is delivered to and received in the at the location or address specifically directed in the specification by the date and time prescribed.