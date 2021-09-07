The Matrix Resurrections First Trailer to Drop on Thursday

Let Netflix have its "He-Man" and its "Masters of the Universe." Amazon is looking to Princess Adora to have the power and save the day- except they want her adventures to be in the flesh-n-blood. That's right, Variety is reporting exclusively that the streamer is in the early stages of development on a live-action series based on She-Ra. With the project in its infancy stages, no writer is attached but DreamWorks (who recently produced Netflix's animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) will executive produce the standalone series. Should the project get a series greenlight, it will mark the first time that that character has been brought to life in a live-action adaptation since she debuted in the 1985 animated film He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword and was incorporated into the MOTU franchise until earning her own spinoff cartoon series, She-Ra: Princess of Power.

