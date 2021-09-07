The Matrix Resurrections First Trailer to Drop on Thursday
The Matrix Resurrections is probably the big blockbuster movie 2021 that you forgot was coming out. There is a good reason for that; Warner Bros. and HBO Max have told us almost nothing about the movie, and now we're coming into the last three months of the movie, and there still has not been a single official image or trailer. We only just got the official name at CinemaCon last month, where they did show us some footage, and now it looks like footage is going to be coming to the masses as well. Today, a website went live, and Warner Bros. announced on this Twitter account that the trailer would drop this Thursday.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0