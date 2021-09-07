Pokémon TCG Neo Genesis Lugia Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions
Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily with auctions for comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, has put a rare, graded copy of Lugia from the Neo Genesis expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! One of the more sought-after cards from the set, Lugia from Neo Genesis, is also one of the first to use multiple off-type energy sources in order to attack. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, September 7th, to place a bid on this awesome card from the Pokémon TCG!bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0