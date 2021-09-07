CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokémon TCG Neo Genesis Lugia Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

By Joshua Nelson
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily with auctions for comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, has put a rare, graded copy of Lugia from the Neo Genesis expansion of the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! One of the more sought-after cards from the set, Lugia from Neo Genesis, is also one of the first to use multiple off-type energy sources in order to attack. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, September 7th, to place a bid on this awesome card from the Pokémon TCG!

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
ClutchPoints

Gamers call out Wata, Heritage Auctions for market manipulation

Sales of pristine quality retro game cartridges still sealed in their packaging have been making records recently. We reported in a previous article that an original copy of Super Mario Bros. for the NES was sold for $2 million. This set a new record, with a value that has been virtually unheard of in the video game collecting industry until now. And if it sounds too expensive for you, then it’s probably because it is.
VIDEO GAMES
bleedingcool.com

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Burning Shadows Part 8

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, we continue our journey with the Full Art Pokémon-GX cards of the set.
VIDEO GAMES
bleedingcool.com

Usagi Yojimbo #1 CGC Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today

Usagi Yojimbo is having a bit of a resurgence. That is a great thing, the iconic work of Stan Sakai should always be appreciated, but there is a strong, renewed interest in the character right now. An animated series is in the works, his appearance with the TMNT has led to a new action figure from NECA, and the current run of comics has been acclaimed not just by critics but by fans as well. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.4 copy of his first solo book from 1987. Currently sitting at $165, you can see the awesome-looking copy of this book down below.
SHOPPING
bleedingcool.com

Scud The Disposable Assassin #1 CGC At Heritage Auctions

Scud the Disposable Assassin is one of those books that you tend to forget about sometimes, but when you see it, you remember how great it is. It is hard to believe that the character has now been around for almost 30 years, but here we are. Rob Schrab really tapped into something here, and he created one of the neatest designs for a character in the modern age of comics. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.8 copy of that first book and appearance, a gorgeous copy. As of this writing, it currently is at $260, and you can bet that it is going to go higher than that. Check it out below.
SHOPPING
bleedingcool.com

A Holographic History Of The Pokémon TCG: Pokémon-V Full Art

Over the years, the Pokémon TCG has featured many different patterns used on their holographic cards. Some patterns lasted for years, while others had short stays, making them markers for their short time in the franchise. In this next installment of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG, let's take a look at a style of card that debuted in the Sword & Shield era: the Pokémon-V Full Arts.
COMICS
KESQ News Channel 3

Over 1,000 arcade games up for grabs in auction at Museum of Pinball in Banning

More than 1,000 arcade games, including a plethora of pinball machines dating back decades, will be on the auction block this weekend, and again later this month, as the Museum of Pinball in Banning prepares to close its doors for good. The 40,000-square-foot museum will host live and online bids Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on The post Over 1,000 arcade games up for grabs in auction at Museum of Pinball in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
the-saleroom.com

Autumn Auction

3 pieces GG 750 jewellery: pendant pin (l. 4cm/newly set brooch) and pair of earrings (l. 3.8cm/screws missing) with grisaille rosé enamel medalli... Antique lava camée "Woman with wreath of ears" in GG 585 needle or pendant setting, early 19th century, slightly pressed, 12.7g, 3.3x2.9cm. 150 EUR help. Lot 341.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bleedingcool.com

Togedemaru From Japanese Pokémon TCG: Fusion Arts

The Japanese-language Pokémon TCG continues to reveal cards from its September 2021 set. Fusion Arts, a Mew-themed set, will introduce Fusion as the third Battle Style, adding to the pool of Rapid Strike and Single Strike Pokémon. The set will also be the first major expansion to feature V-UNION cards. V-UNION cards, which will debut as Black Star Promos in their own collection boxes ahead of the release of Fusion Arts, are four different cards that come together as one piece of artwork that will be playable as a single card. For fans of the English-language Pokémon TCG, these reveals are notable because these cards are expected to appear in November 2021's English-language Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.
COMICS
bleedingcool.com

Original Art For Sandman House Ad, Signed, Up for Auction

When DC Comics launched Sandman by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg back in 1988, this house ad was ubiquitous in DC Comics titles a few months before, with the line "I will show you terror in a handful of dust". This was the first image anyone had of Sandman and it haunted a generation. And the original artwork is up for auction from Heritage Auctions and going under the hammer later today, signed by Gaiman and Dringenberg and currently with bids of $23,000. The logo and text replicating the printed version were added a little later. And it's part of a premium listing of original comic book artwork that's being live auctioned later today.
VISUAL ART
bleedingcool.com

That Time Inkay Robbed Meowth: Pokémon TCG Memories

Pokémon TCG Memories is a new series that looks back on and appreciates one of the most overlooked yet vital aspects of the hobby: the common cards. So often, when we think of a set, we think of the Ultra Rares, the Full Arts, the Rainbow Rares, the Gold Cards, the Full Art Trainer Supporters. We talk about Vivid Voltage in terms of Rainbow Rare Chonkachu, about Hidden Fates in terms of Shiny Charizard GX. I'm guilty of this, too. However, some of the most interesting artwork appears on the non-holographic cards. So let's take a look at two of my favorite cards in honor of Inkay's release in Pokémon GO: the Meowth and Inkay cards from Pokémon TCG: XY – Roaring Skies.
VIDEO GAMES
bleedingcool.com

Kingpin's Debut In Amazing Spider-Man #50 At Heritage Auctions Today

Kingpin is one of the most important characters in the Marvel universe, and thanks to the Daredevil TV show and rumors about the character's theatrical future, his comic appearances are shooting through the roof right now. Take for example his comic debut, in Amazing Spider-Man #50. Always a key book anyway, now it is one of the hottest back issues on the market. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.6 copy of the book, one of the highest graded copies on the census. The price it is currently sitting at, $15,500, is a testament to not only how special this copy of the book is, but just how important Kingpin has become. Check it out below.
SHOPPING
bleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Reveals Sobble On The Ball Promo Card

The latest of the Pokémon TCG's Futsal promos has been revealed. Sobble on the Ball is the card that many collectors expected would be in the fifth and final slot of this promotion. However, even with Sobble on the Ball on the way… there is one card missing from the set. Let's get into the details.
VIDEO GAMES
bleedingcool.com

Batman 'Rainbow Batman' Detective Comics Issue At Heritage Auctions

Batman fans: how many of you own this issue already? This is one of the more iconic covers featuring the Dark Knight and has had pins, action figures, and many shirts made from it over the years. I love this ear of Batman; the sillier, the better. It doesn't get much more silly than he and Robin arguing over which pastel color Batsuit should be worn. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 6.5 copy of the book. It is currently sitting at $1,050, which is a tad low for this book in that shape. Check out the multi-colored Batman down below.
SHOPPING
bleedingcool.com

Simon Bisley Original Art For Cancelled Lobo Video Game At Auction

A bunch of Simon Bisley original painted artwork is goes under the hammer today as part of an extensive and desirable original artwork lot up for auction today from Heritage Auctions. There's tonnes of amazing stuff, including artwork, neverbeforeseen by Simon Bisley for a Lobo video game developed by Kemco USA Game, that never happened. Lobo Vs The Rat King, apparently. A beat 'em up for the Playstation 2 and XBOX. Players would have been able to use knives, chains, guns, rocket launchers, grenades, and Lobo's signature weapon, a hook and chain, or to morph into different creatures, such as a ghost, a skeleton, and a variety of mutant animals. Details are below as well as a PC Gamer Aliens cover, his Frank Frazetta Death Dealer, King Kong naughty illustration and a Deathstroke cover. Dig in and call the bank today, these will all be gone by tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
bleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Burning Shadows Expansion: Complete Review

Today, we conclude another part of our trip through Pokémon TCG history. On August 4th, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of the Sun & Moon era: Burning Shadows. This set primarily focused on Fire-type Pokémon and Dark-type Pokémon, with Charizard and Necrozma being some of the main pulls. The Mythical Pokémon Marshadow was also a major focus. This set continued the Pokémon-GX mechanic introduced in Sun & Moon Base earlier that year and continued the trend of including a large number of Full Arts and Secret Rares. Increasing the number of Full Arts and Secret Rares in sets is a trend that has continued to this day. Now, let's take a full look back at this set and see where it sits in the history of the TCG.
VIDEO GAMES
bleedingcool.com

The Pokémon Center Reveals 2021 Halloween Collection

The Pokémon Center, the official store of The Pokémon Company International, has unleashed its 2021 Halloween collection. With a line of spooky products including clothing, toys, decorations, and even Pokémon TCG accessories, fans of this franchise can celebrate its year-long 25th Anniversary with chills and thrills this spooky season. Let's take a look at what will be on offer.
SHOPPING
bleedingcool.com

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 3

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.
VIDEO GAMES
WANE-TV

Shredded Banksy art work up for auction

Half the painting is shredded, the strips dangling beneath the picture frame. The artwork was originally titled ‘Girl With Balloon’, but some typical Banksy mischief changed all that one day in October 2018. It had just been sold as the final lot of a Sotheby’s auction in London. But a...
VISUAL ART
963kklz.com

MJ’s Boxers Up For Auction

All you sports fanatics and enthusiasts get ready! A pair of Michael Jordan boxer shorts that were heavily used are going up for auction! If you want to possibly win them, they start at $500! We all know it won’t go for that. It will catch much more money than that. Michael Jordan memorabilia fetches a lot of money right now. These aren’t signed, but they have his Jordan Jump Man logo on them and it says Jordan on the elastic waste band. We have more on this story in today’s Entertainment News!
COMBAT SPORTS

