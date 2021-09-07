Pokémon TCG Neo Genesis Lugia Up For Auction At Heritage Auctions

Scud the Disposable Assassin is one of those books that you tend to forget about sometimes, but when you see it, you remember how great it is. It is hard to believe that the character has now been around for almost 30 years, but here we are. Rob Schrab really tapped into something here, and he created one of the neatest designs for a character in the modern age of comics. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.8 copy of that first book and appearance, a gorgeous copy. As of this writing, it currently is at $260, and you can bet that it is going to go higher than that. Check it out below.

