Learn all about how they work, popular options, and the biggest pros and cons. Sick of waiting in drive-throughs and long pharmacy lines for prescription meds—or forgetting to refill your order in advance? Drug delivery services can help, and they're increasingly popular as folks turn to the internet to make one more aspect of their daily lives easier. But what are the pros and cons of such services, and are they as safe and reliable as they're made out to be? We asked the experts to weigh in.

HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO