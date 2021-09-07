September is National Honey Month!

Bulgur is the canned margarita of grains—she’s ready to party, fast. “It’s one of the original convenience foods,” says Abra Berens, author of the wonderful new grain-and-bean-focused cookbook Grist. This isn’t brown rice you have to cook for 45 agonizing minutes. To cook bulgur, the name for parboiled and dried wheat berries, just rehydrate the grain (fine or medium grind) by covering it in boiling water and letting it sit for about 10 minutes. In this recipe, the grains get dressed up with a few herbs and served with fish and fennel for a simple dinner. Plan ahead and make a double batch of the mustard dressing to use as a sauce to serve with proteins or brighten up sturdy greens.

