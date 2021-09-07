Delray’s Achievement Centers for Children & Families Receives Grant to Support Programming Efforts
Achievement Centers for Children & Families provides high-quality and affordable Out of School, Early Learning and Family Support Programs to numerous low-wage families in Palm Beach County. ACCF offered financial assistance for 70 families struggling to pay basic rent and utility needs during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The organization also provided more than 243,000 nutritious meals, including 19,000 meals through a summer food distribution, including necessities like toilet paper, PPE gear and cleaning supplies.lmgfl.com
