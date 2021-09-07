Claypalooza 2 with the Las Cruces Museum of Art and the Potters' Guild of Las Cruces

Come to the Las Cruces Museum of Art courtyard, 491 N. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 18 for a day of fun and clay-themed activities at “Claypalooza 2.”

The museum will have sculpting activities and the Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces will provide hands-on demonstrations and an opportunity to create an angel wing for inclusion in the “Healing Wings” project.

The Agave Artists' Cooperative Gallery, in partnership with the Potters' Guild of Las Cruces, are sponsoring community workshops where participants can create a personal wing to commemorate their loved one or other difficult loss related to the pandemic. The handmade ceramic wings represent letting go and moving forward and will be hung on a sculptural tree and become a permanent art piece in the Agave Artists' Gallery courtyard at 2250 Calle de San Albino, in Mesilla.

For information about the “Healing Wings” project, please visit https://agaveartists.com/. For information on this event, contact Bryan Lee, Education Curator, at Blee@las-cruces.org or call 575/541-2217.

The Museum of Art is accessible via RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1, Stop 1. For information, visit the Museums System website at: https://www.las-cruces.org/Museums or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums.