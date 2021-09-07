Extreme Heat Has Extreme Health Implications

How Cities and Policies Need to Adapt to a Warming World. For many Americans, the COVID-19 pandemic meant staying home and indoors this past year. Now, in the midst of a heat wave sweeping across the country, many Americans are returning to their traditional summer activities. But just how hot will it be when we return to BBQs and pool parties? With the impacts of climate change intensifying, U.S. average temperatures have been rising each year and this year’s summer is predicted to be unseasonably hot. This week in Texas, grid operators are urging conservation to keep the electric grid free from power outages due to the extreme heat. In February, power outages due to lack of weatherization proved fatal for 150 Texans. With a hotter summer comes more extreme heat that leads to the development of urban heat islands in cities and urban areas, where impervious surfaces absorb and reflect heat back, raising the temperature of the surrounding area and exacerbating health impacts. As the temperature rises globally, heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense, as some states are experiencing. Extreme heat has also been shown to increase risks of respiratory, neurological, and heart issues, as well as risks of cancer and death. Due to racially discriminatory housing practices from the 1930’s like redlining, communities of color in the United States bear the burden of living in hotter neighborhoods and have a higher risk of heat-related health impacts.