AnnaSophia Robb Announces Engagement to Trevor Paul!!

justjaredjr.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnaSophia Robb has some exciting news to share – she just got engaged!!!. The 27-year-old Dr Death actress took to Instagram on Tuesday morning (September 7) to share the big news with her followers. AnnaSophia is getting married to Trevor Paul, who she has been with what looks like over...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 1

CBS LA

Britney Spears Announces Engagement On Instagram

LOS ANGELES (CBCSLA) – Britney Spears on Sunday announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari. The pronouncement was made in an Instagram video Spears posted to her account, with a caption reading, “I can’t f– believe it,” followed by several ring emojis and exclamation points. In the video, Spears is holding her hand up, showing off the engagement ring. “Look at that, do you like it?” Asghari asks in the video. Spears responds with an excited “Yes!” Spears, who is 39-years-old, has had two previous marriages. The pop star has been dating 27-year-old Asghari for close to five years. The engagement announcement comes less than a week after her father, Jamie Spears, announced his intent to step down as the conservator of his daughter’s estate, which he’s been in charge of for 13 years, and just a few weeks ahead of the next court hearing regarding the conservatorship on Sept. 29.
CELEBRITIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

This is what AnnaSophia Robb looks like today, the actress who played Violet in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory It is one of the great children’s classics of this millennium. Directed by the incredible Tim Burton, the film was released in 2005 and told the story of a very supportive young British man who longs to visit the factory of Willy Wonka, where the best chocolate in the world is made. His dream comes true when he finally accesses the exclusive five golden tickets, which give children from different countries to know the particular and magical place. Two of the children who have achieved the most recognition after this film are Freddie Highmore, known for his masterful performance in The Good Doctor, and AnnaSophia Robb.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

Jordana Brewster announces engagement to Mason Morfit

Congratulations are in order for Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster, who announced Tuesday that she is engaged to Mason Morfit. Following reports that she was seen with a massive sparkler on her ring finger, the 41-year-old actress took to Instagram to confirm the happy news. Sharing a photo of the two cozying it up by the beach, Brewster gushed, “JB soon to be JBM,” and decorated the caption with red heart emojis.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth announces exciting career news that will delight fans

Ali Wentworth had some good news to share with her social media followers this week – and we can't wait!. The comedy star took to Instagram to announce the new series of her popular podcast Go Ask Ali. Ali shared a tweet that had been written by Shondaland Digital, which...
CELEBRITIES
Annasophia Robb
Simone Biles Joins Debby Ryan & Shay Mitchell at MTV VMAs 2021

Simone Biles looks so elegant in her soft pink dress at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on Sunday night (September 12) in New York City. The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast hit the red carpet ahead of presenting at the show, joining Shay Mitchell and Debby Ryan, who supported husband Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots, who performed at the show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.9 The Beat

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Kate Hudson announces engagement to Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa are engaged. The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star, 42, took to Instagram on Monday to announce the good news, sharing a photo of her and Fujikawa, 35, sharing a romantic kiss. Also photographed is Hudson's perfectly placed engagement ring on her fiancé's chest.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tahj Mowry Reveals If He Will Work With Sisters Tia and Tamera Again (Exclusive)

Tahj Mowry and his sisters, Tia and Tamera Mowry all grew up in Hollywood together. Tia and Tamera are known for starring in the hit TV series Sister, Sister before moving on to do separate projects over the year. Younger brother, Tahj Mowry appeared on a few episodes of Sister, Sister before starring in his own series Smart Guy and appearing in various film and TV shows over the years. But will we see the trio in an upcoming series or movie down the road? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Mowry, who is all about working with his sisters again.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Olivia Rodrigo Goes Sheer For Met Gala Debut

Olivia Rodrigo is continuing her weekend of firsts!. The 18-year-old entertainer just made her debut at the 2021 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday evening (September 13) in New York City. Olivia opted for a sheer look with a feathered top and dangly, diamond earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Talia Ryder To Star In New Ballet Movie 'Joika' With Diane Kruger

Talia Ryder has been cast in an upcoming movie centered on ballet!. The 19-year-old Never Rarely Sometimes Always breakout actress will star alongside Diane Kruger in Joika, THR reports. Talia takes over the role from another breakout star Thomasin McKenzie, who was originally attached to star in the titular role...
MOVIES
Chloe x Halle Bring Sisterly Love to Met Gala 2021

The 23-year-old singer and actress arrives in a flowy white ensemble alongside her sister Halle for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. Chloe x Halle showed off two different styles while both wearing designer Rodarte to the event.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

centralrecorder.com

TVShowsAce

celebratingthesoaps.com

