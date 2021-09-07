AnnaSophia Robb Announces Engagement to Trevor Paul!!

LOS ANGELES (CBCSLA) – Britney Spears on Sunday announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari. The pronouncement was made in an Instagram video Spears posted to her account, with a caption reading, “I can’t f– believe it,” followed by several ring emojis and exclamation points. In the video, Spears is holding her hand up, showing off the engagement ring. “Look at that, do you like it?” Asghari asks in the video. Spears responds with an excited “Yes!” Spears, who is 39-years-old, has had two previous marriages. The pop star has been dating 27-year-old Asghari for close to five years. The engagement announcement comes less than a week after her father, Jamie Spears, announced his intent to step down as the conservator of his daughter’s estate, which he’s been in charge of for 13 years, and just a few weeks ahead of the next court hearing regarding the conservatorship on Sept. 29.

