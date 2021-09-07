CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UBS Private Wealth Management Hires Ron Pillar As Financial Advisor in South Florida

By Lifestyle Staff
lmgfl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon Pillar will bring over 30 years of wealth management experience to the UBS Private Wealth Management team by joining the firm as a financial advisor in South Florida. He will work with Integra Partners, a local group led by advisors Brian Beraha, Vicente del Rio and Horacio Aguirre. In addition to managing ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, Pillar will help business owners working within the technology, media and telecommunications (“TMT”) sector.

