UBS Private Wealth Management Hires Ron Pillar As Financial Advisor in South Florida
Ron Pillar will bring over 30 years of wealth management experience to the UBS Private Wealth Management team by joining the firm as a financial advisor in South Florida. He will work with Integra Partners, a local group led by advisors Brian Beraha, Vicente del Rio and Horacio Aguirre. In addition to managing ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, Pillar will help business owners working within the technology, media and telecommunications (“TMT”) sector.lmgfl.com
