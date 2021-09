The Strategic round of Heroes & Empires has closed with $1.5 million raised through strategic fundraising. We knew that gaming grew during the pandemic, and game investments and acquisitions have seen a boom as well. If you combine gaming with blockchain, that can only get hotter, right? Some believe that blockchain gaming is the tipping point for mass adoption. Games can now ‘play-to-earn’ on the blockchain, and Heroes & Empires is the game that you don’t want to miss. It is more than a concept. It is a game with the potential to reach over 1 million active users and generate $25 million gross merchandise value per day.

