Boats & Watercrafts

How Sanlorenzo and Bluegame created the all-new BG72

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking at the all-new 22.71-metre BG72 by Bluegame, she certainly stands out. Not only are her sleek lines by Luca Santella telling of first-class Italian craftsmanship, but the balance of weight and volume has made way for a next-generation layout. Refusing to be categorised as an open, fisherman, day cruiser or walk-around yacht, the BG72 brings together some of the most important elements of superyacht design: aesthetics, practicality, style, comfort, elegance and performance.

