Since the beginning of this year, the Idaho Department of Correction has experienced extreme staffing shortages, creating some concern over the safety of inmates and workers. “It impacts us and our staff,” said Bree Derrick, deputy director for Idaho Department of Correction. “The direct impact for them is, they miss out on their families, right? They are spending long hours with us. We’re asking them to work overtime in some cases, and that means they might miss a graduation or first day of school, and that’s stuff they can’t get back. So there’s a real personal impact for the people who work for us, and that’s why it’s so important that we fix this.”

