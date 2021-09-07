CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidents Letter: September 2021

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Back-to-School time! No, really, as in actually back to school and a return to in-person learning for students across the country. It’s exciting to see students enjoying a safe return to familiar places, filled with friends and dedicated teachers, following a year that left many adrift in virtual learning. It’s fun to watch them walking through the neighborhood, backpacks and masks still in place, but enjoying the company of friends and an optimistic attitude.

morehouse.edu

Letter from the President: Morehouse Homecoming 2021 Update

Homecoming at Morehouse is a special time for our community— especially alumni, who renew their bonds of brotherhood by reconnecting in person with each other and by meeting current students. There also is no doubt that the event holds special meaning for our sisters at Bennett College and Spelman College, along with other supporters from all over the world. Unfortunately, because of the escalating spread of the COVID-19 virus in Georgia, the Homecoming festivities scheduled for the week of October 10-17, 2021, including the traditional tailgating, have been canceled and will not be rescheduled. The October 16 football game against Fort Valley State University will be played as scheduled without the Homecoming designation and the number of tickets available to the public will be reduced to allow for physical social distancing in B.T. Harvey Stadium.
ATLANTA, GA
vsu.edu

VSU President and Other 1890 University Leaders Submit Letter to Congress

1890 Presidents, Chancellors and University Leaders write to Congressional Education Committee Chairs in support of IGNITE. WASHINGTON, DC/VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY, VA – September 9, 2021- The 19 Presidents, Chancellors and Leaders of the 1890 Universities are calling on Congress to include the Institutional Grants for New Infrastructure, Technology, and Education (IGNITE) for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Excellence Act sponsored by U.S. Reps. Alma Adams (D-NC) and French Hill (R-AR) and U.S. Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Tim Scott (R-SC).
PETERSBURG, VA
San Francisco Chronicle

Letters: Presidents, Congress fail on climate change

Regarding “Newsom fails on fires” (Letters, Aug. 31): I can appreciate the frustration of the letter writer that Gov. Gavin Newsom doesn’t have a magic wand to stop the wind from burning up our state. The real failure comes from the mix of presidents since 1988, when climate scientist James Hansen warned Congress of our climate emergency.
U.S. POLITICS
nau.edu

Boundless together: An open letter from President Cruz Rivera

I am pleased to share with you a preview of the new provisional marketing campaign that will launch across various media channels next week. It is intended to capture the bold and boundless future that I envision for NAU, our students, our communities and the steps we are taking to enhance equitable and accessible ways in which we deliver value to all those who we serve.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
newcanaanite.com

Letters to the Editor

The following letters were submitted recently to NewCanaanite.com. As summer comes to an end, I hope New Canaan voters have reached out to Fatou Niang to understand how incredibly passionate she is about our community including this and future generations. New Canaan’s school’s excellence depends on the strength of our...
NEW CANAAN, CT
middlebury.edu

President Patton's Statement on 20th Anniversary of September 11

Middlebury President Laurie sent the following message by email to the campus community on Friday, September 10, 2021. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the deadliest in U.S. history, I ask that each of us reflect on how these events live on through our experiences—individually and collectively—as a community, and in the world.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
localdvm.com

3 Virginia universities make the nation’s top 100 list

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Three Virginia universities made the nation’s top 100 schools this year, according to U.S. News and World Report’s best colleges ranking. The University of Virginia ranked the best overall in the state (and 25th nationally) followed by the College of William & Mary (38th) and Virginia Tech (75th).
VIRGINIA STATE
unfspinnaker.com

Letter to the Editor: UNF Faculty Associate President claps back at former BOT member

**Letter to the Editors are written and submitted by Spinnaker readers**. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor, please contact us at [email protected]. I regret that I must take the unprecedented step of personally responding to the comments of a (now former) fellow member of the UNF Board of Trustees, specifically the comments General Douglas Burnett made to BOT Chair Kevin Hyde (a correspondence quoted in the Spinnaker article on September 13, 2021). I respond as a faculty leader because the comments quoted in that article are insulting to our faculty and thus to our university; they stereotype faculty as being incapable of leadership when, in fact, faculty are the very people leading UNF and most institutions of higher education. Burnett seems to have forgotten that faculty develop and lead all of our academic programs, that faculty serve as our department chairs and college deans, and that the president and the provost that he so obsequiously lauds are themselves faculty. Most importantly, the General’s remarks run contrary to the notion of shared governance—a primary tenet of university leadership and management. Burnett’s militaristic approach to leadership seems to be one of unquestioned authoritarianism. This is not how UNF or any institution of higher education should be run.
COLLEGES
thechronicleonline.com

Letter: Letter to Sheriff Pixkey

Another “disappointed” letter to Sheriff Pixley. Please know, Sheriff, that many residents of Columbia County do not support the sentiments in your letter to Gov. Brown. None of us enjoy wearing masks. Most of us were hoping this awful virus was behind us. But now COVID-19 cases are once again raging throughout our country, our state, and our county, principally due to unvaccinated, unmasked individuals.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
princewilliamtimes.com

LETTER: September is ‘Food Action Month.’ How will you do your part?

AARP Virginia has had a long-standing partnership with the Federation of Virginia Food Banks in supporting efforts to fight food insecurity across the commonwealth over the years. From August 2020 to March 2021, despite the limitations placed on efforts by the Covid-19 pandemic, AARP’s support of the “We Care” food...
CHARITIES
uhclthesignal.com

MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT: Weekly Fall 2021 Face-to-Face Class Updates – September 8

Today I write to provide a weekly update on the current modifications to our face-to-face courses. At this time, we will continue with our ongoing efforts to reduce classroom density (in-class attendance) for face-to-face classes for an additional week through September 17. These modifications will continue on a week-by-week basis. I will provide an update by Wednesday of next week and, if necessary, each succeeding week to inform everyone of any changes to our current plans. UH-Clear Lake leadership and I continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation very closely and are prepared to adapt as necessary. As a reminder, these efforts include the following:
EDUCATION
Denton Record-Chronicle

Letters to the editor, September 8

My anger and frustration about the current political environment provoke me to offer the following recommendations. While some of these may seem absurd, even overstated and likely would lead to legal challenges, I suspect each would have its desired effect. Any legislator who votes for or a governor who signs...
EDUCATION
duke.edu

President Price on Commemorating September 11

Tomorrow we mark a solemn anniversary and remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Some among us are too young to remember the events of that day; many of us will remember them forever. Some members of the Duke community lost family members—including Duke alumni—and others have served with honor in the military in the years since. All of us—no matter how old or where we are from—have had our lives forever changed by the collective trauma of the attacks and their aftermath.
U.S. POLITICS
voice-tribune.com

Letter from the Editor September 2021

Isn’t it great to feel the weight of a real September issue? Every year, I can’t wait to read the 200+ page September issue of Vogue to see what fashion trends are in store for the coming year. While this issue of The VOICE focuses primarily on bourbon because we are in Kentucky after all, don’t worry, there is also a fantastic fall fashion editorial inside styled by yours truly and the very talented Miranda McDonald. This fall, expect to see bold prints, colors and textures, non-traditional layering and a casual-cool vibe mixed with elevated and tailored pieces. Personally, I can’t wait!
LOUISVILLE, KY

