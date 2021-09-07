Presidents Letter: September 2021

**Letter to the Editors are written and submitted by Spinnaker readers**. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor, please contact us at [email protected]. I regret that I must take the unprecedented step of personally responding to the comments of a (now former) fellow member of the UNF Board of Trustees, specifically the comments General Douglas Burnett made to BOT Chair Kevin Hyde (a correspondence quoted in the Spinnaker article on September 13, 2021). I respond as a faculty leader because the comments quoted in that article are insulting to our faculty and thus to our university; they stereotype faculty as being incapable of leadership when, in fact, faculty are the very people leading UNF and most institutions of higher education. Burnett seems to have forgotten that faculty develop and lead all of our academic programs, that faculty serve as our department chairs and college deans, and that the president and the provost that he so obsequiously lauds are themselves faculty. Most importantly, the General’s remarks run contrary to the notion of shared governance—a primary tenet of university leadership and management. Burnett’s militaristic approach to leadership seems to be one of unquestioned authoritarianism. This is not how UNF or any institution of higher education should be run.

