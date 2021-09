Gum is one of those products that makes me go, "Hmmm." Who thought of it? And how did it go from inception to high-tech hospitals? I checked out what the online Britannica encyclopedia has to say about gum. Its article notes that gum has been around since antiquity in the form of tree resin. People in the Mediterranean, Central America and North America chewed it. An article in Smithsonianmag.com notes that industrialists thought the substance might be good for rubber manufacturing. It ended up sticking as a candy product, which is how William Wrigley, Jr. made his fortune.

