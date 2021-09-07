CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 of the greatest classical choral works ever written

By Rosie Pentreath
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Pergolesi to Pärt, here are the choral bangers absolutely guaranteed to make your heart sing. There’s nothing quite like experiencing a large chorus and orchestra performing sublime choral music in full force. And, luckily for us, many of history’s great composers have turned their pen to large-scale works for...

Arvo Pärt • Schnittke: Choral Works

BIS BIS-2521 (CD/SACD) 60:22 mins. In 2017 the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and Kaspars Putniņš assembled in Tallinn’s lofty Niguliste Church to record a disc of Schnittke and Arvo Pärt. Three years on, savouring the same spacious acoustic they reconvened to revisit the pairing: this time setting Schnittke’s large-scale Choir Concerto alongside Pärt’s Seven Magnificat Antiphons. Both are works of the 1980s; both written in the slipstream of their composers’ conversion to the Orthodox faith – though, composed for Berlin’s crack RIAS Chamber Choir, the Pärt proves decidedly ecumenical, setting Roman Catholic Marian texts in German. And, cloaked in his crystalline ‘tintinnabuli’ style, it stands some distance from Schnittke’s unapologetically voluptuous choral writing – the second movement of the Concerto swelling to a 17-part climax.
Choral Society resumes in-person singing Sept. 14

NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Choral Society will return to in-person rehearsals, kicking off a fall semester program that starts Sept 14. Online registration for singers runs through Sept. 12. Rehearsals will take place at Belleville Congregational Church in Newburyport. “After a year spent practicing our choral singing skills at home...
Inland Master Chorale seeks singers

The Inland Master Chorale is looking for experienced singers to join the 70-member chorus based in Redlands. Prospective members are invited to attend open rehearsals on August 31 and September 7 at 7:00 pm in the University of Redlands Memorial Chapel at 1200 E. Colton Avenue, Redlands. “Open rehearsals give...
The Chamber Orchestra’s Organ Spectacular returns on Sept. 12

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Chamber Orchestra’s Organ Spectacular is returning with three of the region’s finest organists and a world premiere by Dr. Roderick Gorby. Performances include Hindemith’s Kammermusik No. 7 and the Widor’s majestic Symphony in G Minor. The program for the concert will be as follows:. Roderick Gorby...
New York opera singers rehearse delightful Mozart trio in subway on the way to work

When you don’t have a practice room handy, go for the next best thing – practising on the go. Three opera singers have been spotted harmonising on a subway commute. In a video (watch below), a man and two women can be heard perfecting a wonderful Mozart trio on the New York subway, perfecting glorious harmonies that bulge to fill the plastic seat-adorned carriage.
BBC Proms: Bach’s St Matthew Passion @ Royal Albert Hall, London

A sacred work performed in an iconic hall. Arcangelo, founded by harpsichordist and conductor Jonathan Cohen just over a decade ago, have emerged as a leading baroque ensemble, drawing their players from stalwarts of historically informed performance like the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and the Academy of Ancient Music. As the Proms draws to a close, they offered a stylish and involving Matthew Passion. The grand space of the Albert Hall, with its acoustic snow drifts, is a tall order for period ensembles and the lighter, more nimble voices of choirs in that mould (that evening, the Arcangelo voices, some 30 strong, and child choristers from St Paul’s Cathedral as the ripieno chorus). You will get more jewel-like glisten and diamond hard edges from Cohen and his colleagues’ sound if you catch the radio or television broadcasts. But ultimately not much was lost in the live experience – even if the first part took a while to build its emotional head of steam.
In a thrilling season opener, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra welcomes audiences back to Ordway

This was not a soft opening. In these days of uncertainty about physically crowded spaces, it would have been understandable if the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra returned to concerts before live audiences at its home venue — St. Paul's Ordway Concert Hall — with some reticence or, in a phrase we've heard way too often over the past 18 months, "an abundance of caution."
Leo Sowerby’s Jazz-Age Works Are Resurrected a Century Later

Leo Sowerby (1895 – 1968) is described in the booklet notes of a new Cedille album of his compositions (Leo Sowerby: The Paul Whiteman Commissions and Other Early Works) as “already the most frequently performed classically trained American composer” by the 1920s. Really?. He certainly was prolific; the booklet goes...
Composer Conrad Tao discusses the ASO world premiere of his violin concerto

Go way back, back to Bach’s era, when music students were typically taught an instrument and to write music at the same time. That was normal. Even a century ago, Rachmaninoff would dazzle at the keyboard, and his thunderous piano concertos remain box-office favorites. In pop and almost all other music, composer-performers are of course the norm. But in our age of hyper-specialization in concert hall music, the hybrid has become rare, although a composer like Thomas Adès might conduct his “The Exterminating Angel” at the Metropolitan Opera one night and play his own piano works or Schubert another night — and he’s all the more celebrated for his versatility.
Bach makes us reach for the biscuit tin, new classical music study shows

Feeling ‘suite’ toothed? Must be the Bach... A study has been published showing how classical music makes us crave chocolate biscuits and other sweet treats. No, we’re not going crackers. This music-fuelled exploration of food consumption, led by researchers at Miyagi University in Japan, has proven a link between Bach, Beethoven and the like – and a proclivity for reaching for the biscuit tin.
Julian Lage, Holland/Scofield matinee shows announced and Jazz Voice line-up revealed as EFG London Jazz Festival draws nearer

Among the latest additions to the programme is the line-up of guest vocalists for the opening-night gala Jazz Voice (12 Nov, Royal Festival Hall) which will include Ayanna Witter-Johnson, Aynur, Ego Ella May, Georgia Cécile, and Sachal Vasandani with a special appearance by US alto saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin who will also perform some spoken word pieces during the concert, with more guests to be confirmed soon. This show is part of the EFG Elements Series, which also includes concerts by the stellar of duo Dave Holland & John Scofield (14 Nov, Cadogan Hall) that now has an extra 4pm matinee show due to demand for tickets;and Tomorrow’s Warriors' sumptuous celebration of the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On from the Nu Civilisation Orchestra (18 Nov, Queen Elizabeth Hall) and the high-energy pairing of Cuban pianist Omar Sosa and African kora master Seckou Keita (19 Nov, QEH).
700th Anniversary of the Death of Dante Alighieri

September 14, 2021 commemorates the 700th anniversary of the death of Dante Alighieri, “Il Sommo Poeta” (‘The Supreme Poet). Dante is remembered for his epic masterpiece, “The Divine Comedy,” which depicts a journey in the afterlife. Unfortunately, Dante died some 150 years before “The Divine Comedy” was published. Dante di...
11 evocative pieces of classical music inspired by the colours of autumn

As summer fades and brown leaves close in around us, we seek some of the best pieces of music inspired by the fall months. The changing of the seasons, and the invigorating weather it brings with, has inspired many wonderful pieces of classical music. And no season evokes a sense...
Best Holst Works: 10 Essential Pieces By The Great Composer

If we say “Holst”, you’ll say “Planets”. And it’s true – The Planet Suite is one of the finest pieces in the orchestral repertoire. But would it surprise you to know that Holst’s output was vastly prolific, with over 200 pieces written in his lifetime? Beyond The Planets lies an extensive back catalogue of works equally as masterful. Gustav Holst (21 September 1874 – 25 May 1934) was an idiosyncratic composer who drew from a myriad of different artistic influences and cultures. His music even ventured into experimental territory: he was one of the first English composers whose musical language included modernist stylistic techniques such as polytonality and irregular polyrhythms. Scroll down to discover our selection of the best Holst works featuring 10 masterpieces by the great composer.
Lucerne Festival Reported Record Occupancy Rate

Offering 89 events between August 10 and September 12, the festival planned to target a wide variety of audiences. 29 of the events were completely free, 47 events were sold out, and 29 of the symphony concerts had an average capacity of 99%. This year’s program focused on “crazy” music,...
Elton John calls Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”

Elton John moved Metallica frontman James Hetfield to tears after calling the band’s track ‘Nothing Else Matters’ “one of the best songs ever written”. The rock outfit appeared on Thursday’s (September 9) instalment of The Howard Stern Show, to promote their new covers album ‘The Metallica Blacklist’. They were joined by Miley Cyrus for a performance of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, which she, John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, WATT and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ drummer Chad Smith covered for the record.
