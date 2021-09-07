15 of the greatest classical choral works ever written

A sacred work performed in an iconic hall. Arcangelo, founded by harpsichordist and conductor Jonathan Cohen just over a decade ago, have emerged as a leading baroque ensemble, drawing their players from stalwarts of historically informed performance like the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment and the Academy of Ancient Music. As the Proms draws to a close, they offered a stylish and involving Matthew Passion. The grand space of the Albert Hall, with its acoustic snow drifts, is a tall order for period ensembles and the lighter, more nimble voices of choirs in that mould (that evening, the Arcangelo voices, some 30 strong, and child choristers from St Paul’s Cathedral as the ripieno chorus). You will get more jewel-like glisten and diamond hard edges from Cohen and his colleagues’ sound if you catch the radio or television broadcasts. But ultimately not much was lost in the live experience – even if the first part took a while to build its emotional head of steam.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO