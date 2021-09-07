Sterling College to host regional conference on community in 2022

September 7, 2021, Sterling, Kan. – Sterling College is set to host a regional conference, “Fostering Community and Hospitality on a Diverse Campus” funded by a grant from the Lilly Fellows Program. The conference will take place on May 16, 2022, on the Sterling College campus in Sterling, Kan. The conference aims to gather faculty, staff, and administration from multiple church-related colleges and universities in Kansas in order to discuss and deepen our commitment to diversity and its connection to our respective missions as faith-based institutions.