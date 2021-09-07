CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Obituary of Glenn Newcomer

Cover picture for the articleGlenn Allen Newcomer was born in Hays, KS, on August 25, 1942, to Ralph and Leila Newcomer. He passed away on Saturday, September 4th in Fort Scott. He was raised on the. family farm in Russell, KS, where he grew to love the land. This led him to Kansas State University where he majored in animal husbandry. While there, he worked at their dairy barns and was a member of the Livestock Judging Team. At the Collegiate 4-H Club, he met Carol Tiffany, and they were married on August 14,1966. Together they were blessed with two daughters.

