A spotlight pierces the darkness and reveals swathes of cloth fluttering on a makeshift stage. A model of a ship—flat, made of wood, but with a recognizable silhouette—floats in the center. After the model passes, we see a man and a woman climb a small fragment of the bow of a ship, her arms outstretched as he supports her from behind. An iconic soundtrack blares through the speakers, and the packed house whips into a frenzy. This was nearly two decades ago, when Assamese playwright Hemanta Dutta staged a theatrical adaptation of James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic to jubilant reactions. It was the most attention-grabbing moment for a long-standing theatrical tradition in this state in northeastern India. It was produced on a miniscule budget by Kohinoor Theatre, a traveling troupe of a kind intrinsic to Assam.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO